Killington Firefighters Association 4th of July Silent Auction

Value $699 At 85mm underfoot, the Zero G 85 is your weapon of choice for long days on the skin track and early morning uphill workouts alike. While remaining narrow and light for crushing vert, an updated iteration of Blizzard’s proven Carbon Drive technology in version 3.0 provides for a more consistent, stable feel on the descent. So whether you’re high in the alpine chasing consequential lines or just trying to stay fit and have fun, you can count on the Zero G 85 to rise to every occasion, just as you do. Donated by Base Camp Outfitters