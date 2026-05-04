Killington Firefighters Association 4th of July Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Sort by category
Starting bid
Value of Up to $750 Restrictions Apply: Not Valid During Holiday Periods, Fall Foliage and special events. Reservations must be made in advance with the general manager or front office manager
Starting bid
Value of Up to $750 Restrictions Apply: Not Valid During Holiday Periods, Fall Foliage and special events. Reservations must be made in advance with the general manager or front office manager
Starting bid
2 $25 Dollar Gift Cards!! Choices is home to some fantastic classic French food be sure to try some of their fan favorites like their Prime Rib
Starting bid
Value $455 Coltons is home to the areas best firewood. Take it from us (We Know Fire) Kiln dried firewood is the best and lights with ease and burns cleaner. This includes delivery within 25 miles. Firewood is 16in Long
Starting bid
Value Up to $800 Located on the picturesque 6th hole of the Killington Golf Course the Killington Mountain Lodge has it all from a full service restaurant, a fitness center and an outdoor hot tub. Buy 1 and stay for a total of 2 nights or by both and enjoy a four night getaway
Starting bid
Value Up to $800 Located on the picturesque 6th hole of the Killington Golf Course the Killington Mountain Lodge has it all from a full service restaurant, a fitness center and an outdoor hot tub. Buy 1 and stay for a total of 2 nights or by both and enjoy a four night getaway
Starting bid
Value $20 Who does not love a good Vermont breakfast! Sugar and Spice is home to some of the best breakfast in the area and is located inside of a real working sugarhouse, it is an experience not be be missed!
Starting bid
Value $25 The Clear is an iconic local tavern and bar with fantastic live music and even better food!
Starting bid
Value Up to $450 Looking for a quick getaway with the family, then look no further than the Great Wolf Lodge New England. With this package you will have access to the waterpark for each guest up to 4 from 1pm on the day of arrival until the close of the waterpark on your departure day!
Starting bid
Value - Tickets $116 Ring - Priceless. Enjoy a 2026 home game with the Vermont Lake Monsters at the historic Centennial Field. Regardless if you are a baseball fan the Lake Monsters have fun for the whole family!
Starting bid
Wash your car to help keep the rust away! A $50 Gift card to Alderman’s Toyota in Rutland VT Is just the thing you need!
Starting bid
Value: $100 - Buying gifts can be hard, but it does not have to be. Stop by at the wonderful Greenbriar gift shop and you are sure to find a gift for anyone on your list!
Starting bid
A beautiful had made tote by donated by Patrick Cushing and his family. Use it at the store or at the beach its perfect for overage use.
Starting bid
Value $55 Enjoy Killington Distillarys Multi Award Winning Maple Cask Bourbon and their newest addition to the line up their refreshing Mountain Water Seltzer.
Starting bid
Value $30 Switchback Brewing gift pack made up of two pint glasses, some swag and some stylish sunglasses. All you need is some cold beer!
Starting bid
Value Up To $130 - Explore one of southern Vermont's best family adventure parks with a mountain slide, rock climbing, scenic chairlift rides and more!
Starting bid
Value $699 At 85mm underfoot, the Zero G 85 is your weapon of choice for long days on the skin track and early morning uphill workouts alike. While remaining narrow and light for crushing vert, an updated iteration of Blizzard’s proven Carbon Drive technology in version 3.0 provides for a more consistent, stable feel on the descent. So whether you’re high in the alpine chasing consequential lines or just trying to stay fit and have fun, you can count on the Zero G 85 to rise to every occasion, just as you do. Donated by Base Camp Outfitters
Starting bid
Value $100 Signed Photo of Pats WR DeMario Douglas. Comes with a frame.
Starting bid
Value $100 Signed Boston Bruins Puck with signed authentican letter. Great addition to any sports fans collection
Starting bid
Value Up to $500 The 2021 Conundrum California White (available in a 3L double magnum) is a versatile, off-dry blend crafted by Caymus Vineyards, featuring a mix of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Viognier, and Muscat Canelli. This wine offers a rich, lush texture balanced by crisp acidity and is designed to pair well with a wide variety of food
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!