Killingworth Historical Society's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
The Killingworth Historical Society was established in 1969 by a group of residents concerned with preserving the town's heritage. We are a 501(c)3 organization.
The Historical Society is funded by private donations, our annual membership drive, and fundraising events such as the Spring Tag Sale and Christmas Fair. We are not subsidized by the town.
Valid until April 16, 2027
The Killingworth Historical Society was established in 1969 by a group of residents concerned with preserving the town's heritage. We are a 501(c)3 organization.
The Historical Society is funded by private donations, our annual membership drive, and fundraising events such as the Spring Tag Sale and Christmas Fair. We are not subsidized by the town.
Valid until April 16, 2027
The Killingworth Historical Society was established in 1969 by a group of residents concerned with preserving the town's heritage. We are a 501(c)3 organization.
The Historical Society is funded by private donations, our annual membership drive, and fundraising events such as the Spring Tag Sale and Christmas Fair. We are not subsidized by the town.
Valid until April 16, 2027
The Killingworth Historical Society was established in 1969 by a group of residents concerned with preserving the town's heritage. We are a 501(c)3 organization.
The Historical Society is funded by private donations, our annual membership drive, and fundraising events such as the Spring Tag Sale and Christmas Fair. We are not subsidized by the town.
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