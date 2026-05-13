Kilyk Family Farm Dinner Silent Auction 2026

Enjoy a weekend getaway with the best views in Moorefield WV.



This quiet 3 bedroom cabin with 2 baths has room for 13 people. Perched on 60 acres, the cabin has a grand view of West Virginia mountains.



Located near Moorfield, it's the ideal place to go outdoors or enjoy the mountain view without ever leaving the cabin.

The cabin is the perfect place for a retreat or family vacation!



The cabin features 2,400 sqft of living space with a Smart TV Bedroom one: king bed. Bedroom two: queen bed and fold out couch. Bedroom three: twin, full and queen. All three bedrooms include memory foam mattresses and pillows. There is a washer and dryer available for use in the laundry closet with bath towels, shampoo, conditioner toilet paper and hair dryer are also provided for your visit.