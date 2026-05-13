Kilyk Family Farm Dinner Silent Auction 2026

About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend getaway with the best views in Moorefield WV.
This quiet 3 bedroom cabin with 2 baths has room for 13 people. Perched on 60 acres, the cabin has a grand view of West Virginia mountains.
Located near Moorfield, it's the ideal place to go outdoors or enjoy the mountain view without ever leaving the cabin.
The cabin is the perfect place for a retreat or family vacation!
The cabin features 2,400 sqft of living space with a Smart TV Bedroom one: king bed. Bedroom two: queen bed and fold out couch. Bedroom three: twin, full and queen. All three bedrooms include memory foam mattresses and pillows. There is a washer and dryer available for use in the laundry closet with bath towels, shampoo, conditioner toilet paper and hair dryer are also provided for your visit.
Starting bid
A striking blend of rustic charm and modern style, this unique glass-top barrel table features an authentic wooden barrel base topped with a sleek circular glass surface, creating a functional conversation piece perfect for a home, wine cellar, patio, office, or entertainment space. The natural wood grain, aged patina, and handcrafted character of the barrel are beautifully complemented by the clean elegance of the glass top, making this one-of-a-kind table ideal as a cocktail table, accent table, or decorative centerpiece.
Note: Actual Glass Table Top w/Barrel will look different from picture. This is the barrel without the glass table. It is in production as we speak. We will update once we get the final results.
Starting bid
Celebrate Father’s Day with the perfect gift for the dad who loves the game—two tickets for an unforgettable round of golf at Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas. Treat him to a relaxing day on the course, whether you join him for quality time or let him enjoy a well-earned escape with a friend.
Surrounded by beautiful scenery and fresh air, this experience is a great way to say “thank you” and create lasting memories. Bid now to give Dad a Father’s Day he won’t forget!
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