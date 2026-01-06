Kimball Camp's 2026 Purse Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Includes event entry, dinner & bingo book.
Includes event entry, dinner & bingo book plus: two drink tickets, commemorative gift & an additional bingo sheet.
Save money and your seats by reserving a full table for 8 guests. Gold Tickets include event entry, dinner & bingo book plus: two drink tickets, commemorative gift & an additional bingo sheet.
Help all children experience the joy of camp! Your donation will directly support our camp scholarship fund.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!