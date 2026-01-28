Kimbap Class 2026

Hosted by
Learn how to make traditional Korean Kimbap (rolled rice and vegetables in seaweed) and take some home to share. Healthy and delicious!
Korean Cooking Class: A Taste of Korea
Discover the flavors of Korea in this fun, hands-on class! Learn to make popular dishes like kimchi, bulgogi, and bibimbap while exploring key ingredients and cooking techniques. Perfect for all skill levels—come hungry and leave inspired!
