Kin Earth Sanctuaries Silent Auction

Win an unforgettable farm-to-table moment at Kintsugi Ranch. This one-of-a-kind experience invites the lucky winner to enjoy a freshly prepared lunch or dinner featuring a Green Egg raised right here on the ranch — cooked with care by celebrated Texas chef Tim Love.





From pasture to plate, you'll taste the difference that thoughtful, sustainable ranching makes. Whether you choose a leisurely midday lunch or a relaxed evening dinner, this is more than a meal — it's an experience rooted in the land, the animals, and the people who tend to them every day.





About the chef: Tim Love is a celebrated Texas chef known for his bold "Urban Western" cuisine and vibrant personality. As owner and executive chef of Love Management, Inc., he operates a culinary empire spanning more than a dozen restaurants and music venues concentrated in Fort Worth. He first burst onto the national scene by defeating Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America in 2007, and has since become a fixture on cooking and business television. Beyond his restaurants, Love serves as the official chef for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, co-founded the Austin Food & Wine Festival, and is active in philanthropy — including organizing emergency food and support efforts during regional crises.





All proceeds from this auction support the ongoing work of Kintsugi Ranch and are tax-deductible.