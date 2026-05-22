Kin Earth Sanctuaries Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Win an unforgettable farm-to-table moment at Kintsugi Ranch. This one-of-a-kind experience invites the lucky winner to enjoy a freshly prepared lunch or dinner featuring a Green Egg raised right here on the ranch — cooked with care by celebrated Texas chef Tim Love.
From pasture to plate, you'll taste the difference that thoughtful, sustainable ranching makes. Whether you choose a leisurely midday lunch or a relaxed evening dinner, this is more than a meal — it's an experience rooted in the land, the animals, and the people who tend to them every day.
About the chef: Tim Love is a celebrated Texas chef known for his bold "Urban Western" cuisine and vibrant personality. As owner and executive chef of Love Management, Inc., he operates a culinary empire spanning more than a dozen restaurants and music venues concentrated in Fort Worth. He first burst onto the national scene by defeating Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto on Iron Chef America in 2007, and has since become a fixture on cooking and business television. Beyond his restaurants, Love serves as the official chef for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, co-founded the Austin Food & Wine Festival, and is active in philanthropy — including organizing emergency food and support efforts during regional crises.
All proceeds from this auction support the ongoing work of Kintsugi Ranch and are tax-deductible.
Starting bid
Escape to the serene Texas Hill Country at the stunning Hyatt Lost Pines Resort, nestled along the banks of the Lower Colorado River. This luxurious getaway for two includes two nights of accommodations, a round of golf on the award-winning Wolfdancer Golf Club course, rejuvenating spa treatments for two at Travaasa Spa, and a full breakfast each morning — the perfect blend of relaxation, recreation, and indulgence. All proceeds from this raffle support the ongoing work of Kintsugi Ranch and are tax deductible.
Starting bid
Saddle up for an afternoon at Kintsugi — you and a guest explore the grounds on horseback, guided by Peyton, then unwind with a serene pondside picnic lunch. Joining you in the saddle is actress Danielle Vasinova, the Emmy-nominated star of Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 and the upcoming The Madison alongside Michelle Pfeiffer. A lifelong equestrian trained in hunter/jumper, dressage, and western riding, Danielle brings true horsewoman’s company to an unforgettable ride.. All proceeds from this raffle support the ongoing work of Kintsugi Ranch and are tax deductible.
Starting bid
You may know him from a little film called The Devil Wears Prada — but tonight, Adrian Grenier is trading the runway for the kitchen. Enjoy an exclusive, intimate grilled cheese gathering with Adrian himself, featuring a full wheel of rich, creamy Jarlsberg cheese melted to perfection for you and your friends. Deliciously unexpected. All proceeds from this raffle support the ongoing work of Kintsugi Ranch and are tax deductible.
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