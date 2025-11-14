Kind Hearts Bloom's Shop

Each kit includes clear plastic ornaments, dried flower petals harvested from our community gardens, and ribbon.
✨ Pickup at the Kind Hearts Bloom HQ the week of December 8
✨ 100% of proceeds support our year-round garden and kindness programs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!