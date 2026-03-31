Kindah Court No. 43 2026 Illustrious Commandress Ball Weekend

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to Friday and Saturday Night events, hospitalities and Commandress Ball.
Please see the seating chart in the "About the event" description when choosing your seat for the ball.
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
Enjoy a full weekend pass for a table of 8 seats.
Please see the seating chart in the description when choosing your table for the ball.
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
All access to Friday and Saturday Night events, hospitalities and Commandress Ball.
Please see the seating chart in the description when choosing your seat for the ball.
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
Enjoy a full weekend pass for a table of 8 seats.
Please see the seating chart in the description when choosing your table for the ball.
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
This ticket gives you access to the Friday night dance and hospitality ONLY.
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
This ticket gives you access to the Saturday Night Dance and hospitality ONLY.
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
Full Page (with or without photo)
All ads must be submitted ad‑ready in JPG, PNG, or PDF format only. After completing your purchase, please click the link below to upload ad.
https://forms.gle/p632RXy4j4uTLgg46
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
Patron List
No picture - Please click form below.
https://forms.gle/p632RXy4j4uTLgg46
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
INSIDE FRONT COVER or OUTSIDE BACK COVER
All ads must be submitted ad‑ready in JPG, PNG, or PDF format only. After completing your purchase, please click the link below to upload ad.
https://forms.gle/p632RXy4j4uTLgg46
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
Friday or Saturday ONLY
We invite you to be a vendor during our ball weekend. Pricing include (1) space and (1) 6-foot table
Please click the form below for contract information:
https://forms.gle/JEEbrzow7sayP5AF8
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
Friday and Saturday (Both days)
We invite you to be a vendor during our ball weekend. Pricing include (1) space and (1) 6-foot table
Please click the form below for contract information:
https://forms.gle/JEEbrzow7sayP5AF8
When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!