Kindah Court No. 43

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Kindah Court No. 43

About this event

Kindah Court No. 43 2026 Illustrious Commandress Ball Weekend

1960 Coliseum Dr

Fayetteville, NC 28306, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$90
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy the full program with access to Friday and Saturday Night events, hospitalities and Commandress Ball.


Please see the seating chart in the "About the event" description when choosing your seat for the ball.


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

Early Bird Weekend Pass - Full Table (8 seats)
$720
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy a full weekend pass for a table of 8 seats.

Please see the seating chart in the description when choosing your table for the ball.


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

General Ticket
$110
Available until Aug 25

All access to Friday and Saturday Night events, hospitalities and Commandress Ball.

Please see the seating chart in the description when choosing your seat for the ball.


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

General Pass - Full Table (8 seats)
$880

Enjoy a full weekend pass for a table of 8 seats.

Please see the seating chart in the description when choosing your table for the ball.


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

"Denim and the Blues" Friday Night Dance
$40
Available until Sep 4

This ticket gives you access to the Friday night dance and hospitality ONLY.


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

"Club Juke" Saturday Night Dance
$40
Available until Sep 5

This ticket gives you access to the Saturday Night Dance and hospitality ONLY.


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

Souvenir Journal Ad
$50
Available until Jul 31

Full Page (with or without photo)

All ads must be submitted ad‑ready in JPG, PNG, or PDF format only. After completing your purchase, please click the link below to upload ad.

https://forms.gle/p632RXy4j4uTLgg46


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

Souvenir Journal Ad
$10
Available until Jul 31

Patron List

No picture - Please click form below.

https://forms.gle/p632RXy4j4uTLgg46


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.


Souvenir Journal Ad
$125
Available until Jul 31

INSIDE FRONT COVER or OUTSIDE BACK COVER

All ads must be submitted ad‑ready in JPG, PNG, or PDF format only. After completing your purchase, please click the link below to upload ad.

https://forms.gle/p632RXy4j4uTLgg46


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

Vendor Pricing
$100
Available until Aug 28

Friday or Saturday ONLY

We invite you to be a vendor during our ball weekend. Pricing include (1) space and (1) 6-foot table

Please click the form below for contract information:

https://forms.gle/JEEbrzow7sayP5AF8


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

Vendor Pricing
$175
Available until Aug 28

Friday and Saturday (Both days)

We invite you to be a vendor during our ball weekend. Pricing include (1) space and (1) 6-foot table

Please click the form below for contract information:

https://forms.gle/JEEbrzow7sayP5AF8


When asked a to donate to Zeffy select other and put -0-.

Add a donation for Kindah Court No. 43

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!