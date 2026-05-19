Kindergarten & First Grade to Imagination Station!

Imagination Station at Columbia Park has been a beloved gathering place for children and families in the City of Troutdale for nearly 25 years. Originally built in 1994 by hundreds of volunteers, the original play structure was partially burned in a 2016 fire and damaged beyond repair.

Two years later, the old structure was razed and completely rebuilt by the firm Leathers and Associates along with the help of many local volunteers. Mayor Casey Ryan dedicated the new structure on November 17, 2018.

The new design ensures that the play structure will be accessible for the enjoyment of all children.



