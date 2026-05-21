Kindergarten End-of-Year Events

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About this event
Please change the quantity to reflect the total number of Kindergarten students in your household.
Por favor, modifique la cantidad para reflejar el número total de estudiantes de jardín de infancia en su hogar.
If you would like to support the end-of-year events for Kindergarten in general, please do so in increments of $5!
Si desea apoyar los eventos de fin de año de Kínder en general, ¡por favor, hágalo en incrementos de $5!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!