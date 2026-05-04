Kindergarten EOY Celebration Premium Seating 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.
*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.
Starting bid
Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.
*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.
Starting bid
Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.
*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.
Starting bid
Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.
*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.
Starting bid
Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.
*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.
Starting bid
Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.
*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.
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