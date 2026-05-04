Holy Redeemer Catholic School

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Holy Redeemer Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

Kindergarten EOY Celebration Premium Seating 2026

Front Middle Bench item
Front Middle Bench
$50

Starting bid

Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.

*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.

Front Left Bench item
Front Left Bench
$40

Starting bid

Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.

*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.

Front Right Bench item
Front Right Bench
$40

Starting bid

Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.

*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.

Second Middle Bench item
Second Middle Bench
$40

Starting bid

Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.

*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.

Second Left Bench item
Second Left Bench
$30

Starting bid

Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.

*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.

Second Right Bench item
Second Right Bench
$30

Starting bid

Benches seat 5–6 adults. Maximum of 6 adults per bench.

*To ensure fairness, our auction uses a ‘no sniping’ rule. Any bids placed in the final minutes will extend the auction time, giving everyone a chance to participate.

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