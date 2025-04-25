Kindergarten Field trip to Happy Hollow Zoo 2024-25

4th Grade Field Trip to Tech Interactive Museum in San Jose
$35
To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes:
1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details
2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details.
3. Payment Section
To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes:
1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details
2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details.
3. Payment Section
Chaperone
$15
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