Hansen PTA
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Hansen PTA

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Hansen PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Kindergarten Music Concert Front Row Seat Auction 2026

Pick-up location

616 Holmes Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

#1 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9) item
#1 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9)
$5

Starting bid

SET #1: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the Kindergarten Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!

#2 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9) item
#2 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9)
$5

Starting bid

SET #2: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the Kindergarten Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!

#3 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9) item
#3 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9)
$5

Starting bid

SET #3: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the Kindergarten Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!

#4 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9) item
#4 - Kinder Music Program Four Front Row Seats (April 9)
$5

Starting bid

SET #4: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the Kindergarten Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!

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