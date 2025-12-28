KinderVision Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Indulge and unwind in California's sun-kissed Wine Country with a dreamy day retreat for two to Napa and Sonoma. Soar across Sonoma's sun-kissed skies on a breathtaking hot air balloon ride for two, including a Champagne toast and round-trip transportation.
Continue your journey aboard a luxurious Napa train while you sample California Wine Country's celebrated gastronomy. Cruise through Downtown, St. Helena, and sweeping vineyards as you savor a gourmet 3-course lunch or dinner.
More details:
Starting bid
Embrace the art of apéro with a private wine, whiskey, or tequila-tasting experience from the comfort of your home.
Sip and savor up to six varieties of your preferred alcohol (wine, whiskey or tequila) with the services of a certified sommelier.
Your two-hour bespoke tasting is tailored entirely to you and your guests with advance preparation and coordination included.
More details:
Starting bid
Say 'bonjour' to French countryside bliss in a renovated vineyard estate house in Saint-Émilion, Southwest France.
Spend sun-kissed days surrounded by vineyards with a private patio, Jacuzzi, and 185 acres of estate grounds to wander and explore..
Bask in the romance of Bordeaux Wine Country with a winery tour, wine tasting, and tasting of regional delicacies.
Your Saint-Émilion experience includes 5 nights for up to 2 guests in a picturesque, 14th-century vineyard estate house immersed in the French countryside just minutes from picturesque Saint-Emillion.
More details:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!