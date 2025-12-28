KinderVision Online Silent Auction

Hosted by

CA Soar & Sip
$2,800

Starting bid

Indulge and unwind in California's sun-kissed Wine Country with a dreamy day retreat for two to Napa and Sonoma. Soar across Sonoma's sun-kissed skies on a breathtaking hot air balloon ride for two, including a Champagne toast and round-trip transportation.


Continue your journey aboard a luxurious Napa train while you sample California Wine Country's celebrated gastronomy. Cruise through Downtown, St. Helena, and sweeping vineyards as you savor a gourmet 3-course lunch or dinner.


More details:

https://luxgive.com/experience/california-soar-and-sip

Sommelier Soirée
$2,400

Starting bid

Embrace the art of apéro with a private wine, whiskey, or tequila-tasting experience from the comfort of your home.


Sip and savor up to six varieties of your preferred alcohol (wine, whiskey or tequila) with the services of a certified sommelier.


Your two-hour bespoke tasting is tailored entirely to you and your guests with advance preparation and coordination included.

  • Soak up the expert knowledge of a certified wine, whiskey, or tequila sommelier on a tailored 2-hour seated tasting.
  • Traverse the globe with a selection of celebrated wines, whiskies, or tequilas from around the world.
  • Sit back and relax with advance event preparation and coordination included for a seamless tasting experience.

More details:

https://luxgive.com/experience/sommelier-soiree

Beautiful Bordeaux
$3,500

Starting bid

Say 'bonjour' to French countryside bliss in a renovated vineyard estate house in Saint-Émilion, Southwest France.


Spend sun-kissed days surrounded by vineyards with a private patio, Jacuzzi, and 185 acres of estate grounds to wander and explore..

Bask in the romance of Bordeaux Wine Country with a winery tour, wine tasting, and tasting of regional delicacies.


Your Saint-Émilion experience includes 5 nights for up to 2 guests in a picturesque, 14th-century vineyard estate house immersed in the French countryside just minutes from picturesque Saint-Emillion.


More details:

https://luxgive.com/experience/beautiful-bordeaux

