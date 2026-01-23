Kindling Words West 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Pay $2000 now.
Pay $1000 now, and again by March 20th.
This option is for only Butler, Carey, Crocker, Dairman, Dalton, Doyen, Higuera, johns, Maciejewski, Salomon, and Stewart.
This option is for only Butler, Carey, Crocker, Dairman, Dalton, Doyen, Higuera, johns, Maciejewski, Salomon, and Stewart. Pay $725 now, and again by March 31st.
This option is for Lund only.
This is the commuter rate.
This is half the commuter rate. Pay $371 now, and again by March 31st.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!