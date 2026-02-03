Friends Of The Guard Limited

Offered by

Friends Of The Guard Limited

About this shop

Kindness Counts Fundraiser

T-shirt item
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in multiple sizes and colors. Includes tax

Hoodie item
Hoodie
$40

Stay warm at the games. Includes tax.

Hat item
Hat
$25

Snap back. Includes Tax

Shipping a shirt
$8

If you need shipping and order more, please understand we don't have commercial scales to calculate shipping. We will go to the post office after bagging your order and pay.

Shipping a Hoodie
$10

If you need shipping and order more, please understand we don't have commercial scales to calculate shipping. We will go to the post office after bagging your order and pay.

Add a donation for Friends Of The Guard Limited

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!