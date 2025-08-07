Kindness Grams

BLUE CINDERELLA KINDNESS GRAM (THURSDAY) item
$8

The blue Cinderella themed Kindness Gram comes with a cake ball, blue heart pin, and a special note from you.

GREEN PRINCESS & THE FROG KINDNESS GRAM (FRIDAY) item
$8

The green Princess & the Frog themed Kindness Gram comes with a sugar cookie, green heart pin, and a special note from you.

RED SNOW WHITE KINDNESS GRAM (SATURDAY) item
$8

The red Snow White themed Kindness Gram will be delivered Saturday . It comes with a cake ball, red heart pin, and a special note from you.

PURPLE ALICE IN WONDERLAND KINDNESS GRAM (SUNDAY) item
$8

The blue Alice in Wonderland themed Kindness Gram will be delivered Sunday. It comes with a sugar cookie, purple heart pin, and a special note from you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!