WCR Seattle Metro - This Holiday Season, We’re Doing Something That Matters and You’re Invited

Join us to assemble kits on Dec 16th at 1pm to 3pm
400 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
✨ This donation goes directly toward purchasing the items needed for our Kits for Kindness. We’d love to have you join us at our assembly gathering to help bring these kits to life! If you’re unable to attend, you can still make an impact by donating to support the cause. 💛
For the Kits for Kindness assemble gathering! Any monies left over will go directly to The More We Love Organization.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!