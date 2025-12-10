Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

WCR Seattle Metro - This Holiday Season, We’re Doing Something That Matters and You’re Invited

12410 SE 32nd St #100

Bellevue, WA 98005, USA

Join us to assemble kits!
Free

Join us to assemble kits on Dec 16th at 1pm to 3pm

400 112th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Donation Level 1
$100

✨ This donation goes directly toward purchasing the items needed for our Kits for Kindness. We’d love to have you join us at our assembly gathering to help bring these kits to life! If you’re unable to attend, you can still make an impact by donating to support the cause. 💛

Donation Level 2
$75

Donation Level 3
$50

Donation Level 4
$25

Snack Sponsor
$150

For the Kits for Kindness assemble gathering! Any monies left over will go directly to The More We Love Organization.

Drink Sponsor
$150

For the Kits for Kindness assemble gathering! Any monies left over will go directly to The More We Love Organization.

