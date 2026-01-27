TLS Parent Association

Hosted by

TLS Parent Association

About this event

Royal Court of the World

802 N. Calvert Street

Baltimore, MD 21202, USA

KING OF THE WORLD
$3

1 Vote.


The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.

KING OF THE WORLD
$13

5 Votes.


The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.

KING OF THE WORLD
$25

10 Votes.


The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.

KING OF THE WORLD
$115

50 Votes.


The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD
$3

1 Vote.


The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD
$13

5 Votes.


The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD
$25

10 Votes.


The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.

QUEEN OF THE WORLD
$115

50 Votes.


The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.

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