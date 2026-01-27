Royal Court of the World

Hosted by
About this event
Baltimore, MD 21202, USA
1 Vote.
The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.
5 Votes.
The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.
10 Votes.
The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.
50 Votes.
The runner up is automatically crowned Prince.
1 Vote.
The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.
5 Votes.
The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.
10 Votes.
The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.
50 Votes.
The runner up is automatically crowned Princess.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!