King County SARposium

Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for your choice of wine, beer, soda, or artisanal small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for your choice of wine, beer, soda, or artisanal small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
General Admission - GOVT
$100
**For GOVT funded admission - no alcohol.** Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for soda or small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
**For GOVT funded admission - no alcohol.** Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for soda or small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
SAR Volunteer
$70
30% discount to members of a registered SAR unit. Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for your choice of wine, beer, soda, or artisanal small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
30% discount to members of a registered SAR unit. Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for your choice of wine, beer, soda, or artisanal small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
I'm a Student
$70
30% discount to students. Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for your choice of wine, beer, soda, or artisanal small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.
30% discount to students. Great food provided by local food truck, Gusto Woodfired Pizza. Two drink tickets for your choice of wine, beer, soda, or artisanal small-batch kombucha.
Networking opportunities.
Entry into fun door prizes.