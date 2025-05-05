eventClosed

King Elementary PTA's Carnival 2025

Day of Wrist Bands
$25
Wrist band will allow you to get on any ride
1 Raffle Ticket
$1
Tickets are for raffle prizes and good for any King snack / drinks. *Raffle tickets not accepted at Food Trucks or Vendors*
10 Raffle Tickets
$10
Tickets are for raffle prizes and good for any King snack / drinks. *Raffle tickets not accepted at Food Trucks or Vendors*
20 Raffle Tickets
$20
Tickets are for raffle prizes and good for any King snack / drinks. *Raffle tickets not accepted at Food Trucks or Vendors*
40 Raffle Tickets
$40
Tickets are for raffle prizes and good for any King snack / drinks. *Raffle tickets not accepted at Food Trucks or Vendors*

