King Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
3 month membership can be redeemed at either Katy location!
Starting bid
Swag gift basket and $500 off invisalign treatment!
Starting bid
Lunch or dinner gift certificate for 2!
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Taste of Texas restaurant!
Starting bid
4 reserved front row seats for 5th grade celebration!
Starting bid
4 reserved front row seats for 5th grade celebration!
Starting bid
VIP Car Rider Pick Up by Front Office!
Starting bid
VIP Car Rider Pick Up by Front Office!
Starting bid
VIP Car Rider Pick Up by Front Office!
Starting bid
Personalized street sign by the front of the school!
Starting bid
Personalized Street Sign by the car rider pick line!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a family membership!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 4 tickets with no expiration date!
Starting bid
Set of 4 golf passes!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!
Starting bid
Kobalt jigsaw power tool!
Starting bid
1 month of free classes and a uniform!
Starting bid
1 month of free classes and a uniform!
Starting bid
1 hour massage gift card!
Starting bid
Swag bucket and 4 passes!
Starting bid
1 year family membership for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids)!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a house wash and driveway
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a diamond glow express facial!
Starting bid
Gift card to Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux restaurant!
Starting bid
Swag basket and 1 month of unlimited daycare + 2 free nights of boarding!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!