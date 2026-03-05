Hosted by

King Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

King Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1901 Charlton House Ln, Katy, TX 77493, USA

3 Month Membership YMCA item
3 Month Membership YMCA
$50

Starting bid

3 month membership can be redeemed at either Katy location!

Gift basket & certificate KCC item
Gift basket & certificate KCC item
Gift basket & certificate KCC
$100

Starting bid

Swag gift basket and $500 off invisalign treatment!

Gift certificate Fogo item
Gift certificate Fogo
$25

Starting bid

Lunch or dinner gift certificate for 2!

Gift Card taste of texas item
Gift Card taste of texas
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Taste of Texas restaurant!

5th Grade Celebration item
5th Grade Celebration
$20

Starting bid

4 reserved front row seats for 5th grade celebration!

5th Grade Celebration item
5th Grade Celebration
$20

Starting bid

4 reserved front row seats for 5th grade celebration!

VIP Car Rider Pick Up item
VIP Car Rider Pick Up
$50

Starting bid

VIP Car Rider Pick Up by Front Office!

VIP Car Rider Pick Up item
VIP Car Rider Pick Up
$50

Starting bid

VIP Car Rider Pick Up by Front Office!

VIP Car Rider Pick Up item
VIP Car Rider Pick Up
$50

Starting bid

VIP Car Rider Pick Up by Front Office!

Personalized Street Sign(front) item
Personalized Street Sign(front)
$10

Starting bid

Personalized street sign by the front of the school!

Personalized Street Sign(gym) item
Personalized Street Sign(gym)
$10

Starting bid

Personalized Street Sign by the car rider pick line!

Gift certificate zoo item
Gift certificate zoo
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a family membership!

Gift Certificate dig world item
Gift Certificate dig world
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 4 tickets with no expiration date!

Gift passes Monster golf item
Gift passes Monster golf
$25

Starting bid

Set of 4 golf passes!

Gift certificate better vibes item
Gift certificate better vibes
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!

Gift certificate better vibes item
Gift certificate better vibes
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!

Gift certificate better vibes item
Gift certificate better vibes
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!

Gift certificate better vibes item
Gift certificate better vibes
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a 60 minute massage!

Power tool item
Power tool item
Power tool
$20

Starting bid

Kobalt jigsaw power tool!

Gift certificate wuta item
Gift certificate wuta
$25

Starting bid

1 month of free classes and a uniform!

Gift certificate wuta item
Gift certificate wuta
$25

Starting bid

1 month of free classes and a uniform!

Gift card Elements Massage item
Gift card Elements Massage
$25

Starting bid

1 hour massage gift card!

Gift Basket & Passes Typhoon item
Gift Basket & Passes Typhoon item
Gift Basket & Passes Typhoon
$50

Starting bid

Swag bucket and 4 passes!

Family Membership science museum item
Family Membership science museum
$25

Starting bid

1 year family membership for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids)!

Gift Certificate power wash item
Gift Certificate power wash
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a house wash and driveway

Gift Certificate Skin Spirit item
Gift Certificate Skin Spirit
$25

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a diamond glow express facial!

Gift card walk ons item
Gift card walk ons
$20

Starting bid

Gift card to Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux restaurant!

Gift Basket dog spot item
Gift Basket dog spot item
Gift Basket dog spot
$100

Starting bid

Swag basket and 1 month of unlimited daycare + 2 free nights of boarding!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!