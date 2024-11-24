KTC Holiday Fundraiser

Includes a 1 hour Massage by Tassy, a Cut & Blow dry at Salon Helene, a Mani-pedi from Legends Nail Salon, European Facial ($105) from Natura Spa, selected Salon Grade Hair Products, and an aromatic candle from Salt Culture.
Value: $500
Holiday sale: $375
Includes a 1 hour Massage by Tassy, a Cut & Blow dry at Salon Helene, a Mani-pedi from Legends Nail Salon, European Facial ($105) from Natura Spa, selected Salon Grade Hair Products, and an aromatic candle from Salt Culture.
Value: $500
Holiday sale: $375
Padres Swag Bag with autographed baseball
$275
Includes authenticated baseball signed by Joe Musgrove, team baseball hat, Fernando Tatis, Jr. bucket hat, and
Manny Machado bobblehead.
Value $350
Holiday Sale $275
Includes authenticated baseball signed by Joe Musgrove, team baseball hat, Fernando Tatis, Jr. bucket hat, and
Manny Machado bobblehead.
Value $350
Holiday Sale $275
A Day to Remember
$500
Includes a 2-hour guided e-bike tour by Cal Coast Adventure (for up to 3 people), $100 gift card from Poseidon’s Restaurant, $100 gift card from Seaside Market, Plus, a Picnic Basket filled with: 2 lbs. 100% Kona coffee
2 Beautiful Hawaiian Mugs, a Bottle of Syrah from Law Estate Wines.
Value: $650
Holiday sale: $500
Includes a 2-hour guided e-bike tour by Cal Coast Adventure (for up to 3 people), $100 gift card from Poseidon’s Restaurant, $100 gift card from Seaside Market, Plus, a Picnic Basket filled with: 2 lbs. 100% Kona coffee
2 Beautiful Hawaiian Mugs, a Bottle of Syrah from Law Estate Wines.
Value: $650
Holiday sale: $500
Date Night
$425
Includes a 1-night stay for 2 at Cardiff-by-the-Sea Lodge
(subject to availability and date restrictions), $150 Gift Card to Pacific Coast Grill, 1 bottle of Maverick Moon Methode Champenoise Sparkling Wine, and an aromatic candle from Salt Culture.
Value: $550
Holiday sale: $450
Includes a 1-night stay for 2 at Cardiff-by-the-Sea Lodge
(subject to availability and date restrictions), $150 Gift Card to Pacific Coast Grill, 1 bottle of Maverick Moon Methode Champenoise Sparkling Wine, and an aromatic candle from Salt Culture.
Value: $550
Holiday sale: $450
TravisMathew Gift Card
$225
Includes 1 gift card to TravisMathew online store.
Value $300
Holiday sale $225
Includes 1 gift card to TravisMathew online store.
Value $300
Holiday sale $225
Life's a Beach
$340
Includes a Neso Grande Shade Tent (teal, 9'x9'), Cal Coast Adventure Surf Lesson for 2 (value $109), $25 Pipes Café Gift Card, $100 Hansen’s Gift Card, $50 Tower 13 Restaurant Gift Card, and a soft-sided cooler filled with Two SunBum Beach Towels and SunBum Sunscreen.
Value: $425
Holdiay sale $300
Includes a Neso Grande Shade Tent (teal, 9'x9'), Cal Coast Adventure Surf Lesson for 2 (value $109), $25 Pipes Café Gift Card, $100 Hansen’s Gift Card, $50 Tower 13 Restaurant Gift Card, and a soft-sided cooler filled with Two SunBum Beach Towels and SunBum Sunscreen.
Value: $425
Holdiay sale $300
Signed Alex Morgan Jersey
$250
Includes one jersey signed by Alex Morgan of the San Diego Wave.
Value: $300-$600
Holiday sale: $250
Includes one jersey signed by Alex Morgan of the San Diego Wave.
Value: $300-$600
Holiday sale: $250
Humpback Whale Carving
$300
One custom wood carving by Cardiff’s own Michael Burns, owner of Burns Carvings. Made from Hawaii's beloved ʻōhiʻa lehua tree this will give your home or office that tropic vibe you've been searching for. Dimensions: 30" wide x 10" tall x 1" thick.
Value $400
Holiday Sale:$300
One custom wood carving by Cardiff’s own Michael Burns, owner of Burns Carvings. Made from Hawaii's beloved ʻōhiʻa lehua tree this will give your home or office that tropic vibe you've been searching for. Dimensions: 30" wide x 10" tall x 1" thick.
Value $400
Holiday Sale:$300
Kevin Anderson Painting of Flat Rock
$650
Original painting by local artist Kevin Anderson of Flat Rock which is one of the King Tide Challenge hurdles, a beautiful natural formation near Black's Beach.
Value $800
Holiday Sale $650
Original painting by local artist Kevin Anderson of Flat Rock which is one of the King Tide Challenge hurdles, a beautiful natural formation near Black's Beach.
Value $800
Holiday Sale $650
Mike Leyva Original Acrylic
$262
Original painting by local artist Mike Leyva, a skin cancer survivor. A unique view of Flat Rock and the stunning ocean colors that we see throughout the year.
Dimensions 12" by 12".
Value $350
Holiday Sale $262
Original painting by local artist Mike Leyva, a skin cancer survivor. A unique view of Flat Rock and the stunning ocean colors that we see throughout the year.
Dimensions 12" by 12".
Value $350
Holiday Sale $262
Skateboard Deck Wall Art
$262
Hand painted skateboard deck for hanging on your wall.
Very unique piece with bright colors. Artist Mike Leyva is a skin cancer survivor who lives in Cardiff. Dimensions 8" wide by 30" wide.
Value $350
Holiday Sale $262
Hand painted skateboard deck for hanging on your wall.
Very unique piece with bright colors. Artist Mike Leyva is a skin cancer survivor who lives in Cardiff. Dimensions 8" wide by 30" wide.
Value $350
Holiday Sale $262