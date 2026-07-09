Kingdom Bound: OYo takes on Kings Dominion

About this event
This gives entry into the park and a lunch provided by Ohev of kosher deli meat sandwiches, chips, fruit and bottled water.
We suggest adding a $25 meal deal card to your registration below (this card includes dinner- an entree, a side, and a soft drink- plus an Individual snack such as an Auntie Anne's pretzel, Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone, Dip n' Dots, or Cinnabon). The meal deal card has a lower price than purchasing these items separately
IF MEAL CARD IS NOT PURCHASED, STUDENTS WILL NEED A PERSONAL CREDIT/DEBIT CARD OR CASH THAT THEY WILL HAVE TO CONVERT TO A DEBIT CARD IN THE PARK FOR DINNER AND ANY OTHER ADDITIONAL FOOD (THESE WILL NOT BE MONITORED BY CHAPERONES)
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