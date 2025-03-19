Kingdom Business Coaching

You'll receive one virtual appointment (1 hour). You'll also receive our spiritual alignment program, foundational biblical teachings on business principles, and customized business strategies to help you achieve your business goals.
1 Month Coaching Package
$120
This package is perfect for entrepreneurs who want flexibility in their coaching program. You'll receive one virtual appointment (1 hour), limited text coaching, and limited email support. You'll also receive our spiritual alignment program, foundational biblical teachings on business principles, and customized business strategies to help you achieve your business goals. This package ends after one month. If you choose to renew after that month, you’ll be upgraded to our Monthly Subscription Coaching Package, allowing you to continue receiving coaching as long as you need it.
Monthly Subscription Coaching Package
$150
This package provides ongoing coaching and support for entrepreneurs who want consistent guidance on their entrepreneurial journey. You'll receive 2 virtual appointments (1 hour), limited text coaching, and limited email support. You'll also receive our spiritual alignment program, in-depth biblical teachings on business principles, and personalized business strategies tailored to your unique needs. This package is a monthly subscription, allowing you to receive coaching and support on an ongoing basis.
Bronze Package
$180
The Bronze Package is a great choice for entrepreneurs who want to dip their toes into coaching or who have specific goals they want to accomplish. This package includes a 4-week coaching program with bi-weekly virtual appointments (1 hour), limited text coaching, and unlimited email support. You'll also receive our spiritual alignment program, foundational biblical teachings on business principles, and customized business strategies to help you achieve your business goals.
Silver Package
$270
The Silver Package is perfect for entrepreneurs who want to take their business to the next level, but prefer a slightly more flexible coaching program. This package includes a 6-week coaching program with bi-weekly virtual appointments (1 hour), unlimited text coaching, and unlimited email support. You'll also receive our spiritual alignment program, in-depth biblical teachings on business principles, and customized business strategies to help you reach your business goals.
Gold Package
$550
The Gold Package is an excellent choice for entrepreneurs who want personalized attention and support on their entrepreneurial journey. This package includes a 9-week coaching program with bi-weekly virtual appointments (1 hour), daily text coaching, and unlimited email support. You'll also receive our spiritual alignment program, in-depth biblical teachings on business principles, and personalized business strategies tailored to your unique needs.
Platinum Package
$850
The Platinum Package is the most comprehensive coaching package we offer, designed for the entrepreneur who is ready to achieve massive results in a short period of time. This package provides an intensive 9-week program, with weekly virtual appointments (1 hour), daily text coaching, and unlimited email support. You'll also receive our proprietary spiritual alignment program, in-depth biblical teachings on business principles, and customized business strategies to help you rapidly grow your business and achieve your goals.
