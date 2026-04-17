Crowns On International

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Crowns On International

About this event

Kingdom Daughters Mentorship

Virtual- Zoom

Kingdom Entry Pass: Standard Full Payment
$150

One-time payment covering the full 8-week mentorship experience.

Kingdom Entry Pass – Payment Plan (75.00 2x)
$75

Pay in two installments of $75 for 8-week mentorship experience. First is due at registration; please return to this link for the second installment, $75 by 6/13/2026. Please save this link to return for each installment.


Please note: if the second installment is not received by this date, your participation in the class will be paused until payment is completed.

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