Kingdom Family Ministry's Silent Auction

THE CLUB BARBADOS • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS

APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $3,225 ($1,075 PER ROOM) 3 ROOMS DEPENDING ON SEASON

All-Inclusive

Adults-Only

2 Restaurants

4 Bars

3-Tiered Swimming Pool

Tranquility Body & Soul Spa

Fitness Center

Sauna

Water Sports

Tour & Excursions

www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-club-barbados/





The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.





--------------

This Certificate provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.