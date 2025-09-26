Kingdom Family Ministry's Silent Auction

Hosted by
THE CLUB BARBADOS • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $3,225 ($1,075 PER ROOM) 3 ROOMS DEPENDING ON SEASON
www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-club-barbados/
The Club Barbados, located on the prestigious platinum west coast of the island offers guests an adults only experience. There is plenty to enjoy with spacious accommodations, three freshwater swimming pools, water sports, two dining options, tennis, fitness center, spa, piano bar & lounges. The Club Barbados exudes intimacy with its romantic oceanfront setting, tropical gardens, cozy walkways, and friendly social atmosphere.
This Certificate provides One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,075 per room depending on dates of travel) at The Club Barbados. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
THE VERANDAH ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
APPROX. RETAIL VALUE $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season. Valid for up to 3 suites. Enjoy 10 nights.
www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/the-verandah-antigua/
Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape. The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, friends getaway or just looking to escape and leave the world behind.
This Certificate provides accommodations for 3 rooms (as specified on the Certificate) and is subject to a required nightly all-inclusive supplement of $150 - $323 per person, based on double occupancy, depending on the resort selected and travel dates. The Certificate All-Inclusive supplement covers dining (breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks), unlimited beverages by the glass (including alcohol), and resort activities. Government taxes/service charges are additional (payable upon resort departure). The required All-Inclusive supplement + taxes/service charges are collected by our office. At the time of booking, a deposit of $600 per room is collected, remaining balance is due 30 days prior to arrival unless otherwise advised.
Valued up to $5700
GALLEY BAY RESORT & SPA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
https://www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/hammock-cove/
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, a 40-acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4-mile-long stretch of white sand beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset view.
This Certificate provides Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,900 per room depending on dates of travel). All reservations are subject to mandatory supplement of $306- $323 per person, per night that provides dining, beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities and activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for $200 per room, per night. Resort blackout dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Air transportation is not included. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Valued up to $3150 ($1,050 per room - 3 rooms)
PINEAPPLE BEACH CLUB ANTIGUA • EXCLUSIVELY ADULTS
www.elitecertificates.com/resorts/pineapple-beach-club
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at the Adults-Only Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical paradise, with a spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, two freshwater swimming pools, nonmotorized water sports, comfortable accommodations, three dining options, pickleball courts, fitness center & more, this resort is perfect for those seeking laidback fun in the sun, a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua.
This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per room depending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Valued up to $4,350 (3 rooms at $1,450 per room)
LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA
www.elitecertificates.com/destinations/panama
Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.
This Certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies.
Valued at $160.
2025 Four- Texas Renaissance Tickets.
Weekends, October 11th through November 30th and Thanksgiving Friday.
The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) started in 1974 on the location of an old strip mining site. The festival claims to be "the nation’s largest Renaissance theme park." As of 2017, the festival sits on 55 acres of land,[2] and offers over 200 acres of camping facilities to patrons. The festival regularly draws over half a million guests annually, making it the largest Renaissance festival in the country by attendance
Valued at $480.
The prestigious Northgate Country Club.
Valued at $300.
Winn was born in Katy, Texas, and grew up in Kingwood, Texas, where he attended Kingwood High
School. After his freshman year, was named to USA Baseball's under-15 National Team and played in the COPABE Pan American AA Championships, where he batted .522 and was named the tournament MVP.[1]
On August 18, 2023, Winn was selected to the 40-man Cardinals roster and promoted to the major leagues. That evening, Masyn made a diving play on a ground ball in the second inning and getting his first hit, an infield single, going 1-for-4 in his first game. At the age of 21 years and 150 days old, he became the youngest Cardinals player to make his MLB debut at the starting shortstop position since Garry Templeton. Masyn hit his first MLB home run on September 6, a solo home run off of Darius Vines of the Atlanta Braves.
Valued at $300.
Valued at $352
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are a Minor League Baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) and the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros Major League Baseball club. They are located in Sugar Land, Texas, part of the Greater Houston metropolitan area, and play their home games at Constellation Field.
Valued at $352
Valued at $120.
The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash are professional soccer teams based in Houston, Texas, with a shared vision and home at Shell Energy Stadium.
Valued at $150.
The Texas Stars are a Minor Professional hockey team based in Cedar Park, TX playing in the American Hockey League from 2009 to 2025. The team played in the Cedar Park Center. Expansion franchise for
1999-00 season. Franchise suspended following 2008-09 season, and later purchased to become the Texas Stars.
Valued at $148.
Alley Theatre is a Tony Award-winning theatre
company in Houston, Texas. It is the oldest professional theatre company in Texas and the third oldest resident theatre in the United States. Alley Theatre productions have played on Broadway at Lincoln Center, toured more than 40 American cities, and played internationally in Berlin, Paris, and St. Petersburg.
Valued at $130.
Beautiful Kendra Scott necklace.
Valued at $300.
Beautiful David Yurman bracelet.
Valued at $300.
Beat The Bomb is an immersive team-building experience located in Houston, where participants suit up in hazmat gear and work together to disarm a giant paint, foam, or slime bomb before the clock runs out.
Valued at $250
Valued at $220.
Valued at $215
Valued at $207.
The sky’s the limit at inSPIRE Rock, the most inspiring climbing community in Texas. Located in Spring, this 18,000+ square feet state-of-the-art climbing surface boasts lead arch walls as high as 43 feet tall.
