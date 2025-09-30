Kingdom Mania - Celebrating 25 Years!

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About this event
We invite you to partner with us by contributing financially. This gift helps make this event possible and ensures that all who attend can experience an impactful and well-organized weekend.
Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm
🎖 Highlights of the Evening:
🏆 Award Ceremony – Honoring outstanding individuals for their achievements and contributions.
🍴 Lite Appetizers – A delicious selection of small bites to enjoy throughout the night.
🥤 Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Refreshing drinks to keep you energized and mingling.
It’s a night you won’t want to miss!
Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!