Kingdom Mania - Celebrating 25 Years!

Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm

🎖 Highlights of the Evening:

🏆 Award Ceremony – Honoring outstanding individuals for their achievements and contributions.

🍴 Lite Appetizers – A delicious selection of small bites to enjoy throughout the night.

🥤 Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Refreshing drinks to keep you energized and mingling.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss!