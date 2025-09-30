Kingdom Builders' Worship Center

Hosted by

Kingdom Builders' Worship Center

About this event

Kingdom Mania - Celebrating 25 Years!

301 Columbia Rd

Boston, MA 02121, USA

General Admission
$25

We invite you to partner with us by contributing financially. This gift helps make this event possible and ensures that all who attend can experience an impactful and well-organized weekend. 

Legacy Kingdom Sneaker Ball - Adults
$50

Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm

🎖 Highlights of the Evening:
🏆 Award Ceremony – Honoring outstanding individuals for their achievements and contributions.
🍴 Lite Appetizers – A delicious selection of small bites to enjoy throughout the night.
🥤 Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Refreshing drinks to keep you energized and mingling.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

Legacy Kingdom Sneaker Ball - Kids
$25

Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!