Kingdom Marriage: Impact Beyond Us

This powerful marriage seminar is designed to strengthen your relationship and deepen your connection—both with each other and with God. Kingdom Marriage: Impact Beyond Us goes beyond surface-level solutions and focuses on building a lasting, Christ-centered foundation that impacts not only your marriage, but generations to come.

Throughout this experience, couples will:

Realign to a Stronger Relationship

Restore Lost Connections

Rebuild God’s Way

Whether your marriage is thriving or in need of renewal, this seminar offers encouragement, practical tools, and a safe space to grow together.





Come ready to invest in your marriage, be refreshed, and walk away empowered to build something that goes far beyond just the two of you. Sponsorship opportunities available. call 580-774-2884 to get information on how you can sponsor a couple today and have a lasting impact on marriages and families in our community and surrounding areas.