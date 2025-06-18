Kingdom Of God Christian Center Inc

Kingdom of God Christian Center 30th Church Anniversary "Rooted in Christ Growing in Grace" Colossians 2:7

1000 Southcreek Dr

Round Rock, TX 78664, USA

General Admission
$80

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Non-refundable.

General admission ticket with child
$130
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Child must be under 12 and be accompanied by a paid adult. Child ticket sales end October 15, 2025. No payment plans available. Non-refundable.

Additional Child
$50

Child must be under 12 and be accompanied by a paid adult. Child ticket sales end October 15, 2025. No payment plans available. Non-refundable.

