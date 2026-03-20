Ark Carriers

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Ark Carriers

About the memberships

Kingdom Partner

KINGDOM PARTNERS - Advancing and sustaining the work
$100

No expiration

Who this is for - Those called to stand with AGM at a higher level of responsibility, influence, and spiritual investment.

What Kingdom Partners Receive

  • Full Welcome Gift Box including everything from Seed and Builder Partners plus
    • Ministry Sweater
    • Ministry Mug
    • Ministry Kingdom Partner Desk Plaque
  • Access to the monthly Partner Prayer Call
  • Access to an exclusive monthly Kingdom Partner Service, which includes
    • Specialized Kingdom training
    • Live Q and A
    • Impartation
    • Healing and deliverance ministry
    • And More!

Impact Focus - Global expansion, advanced ministry initiatives, Bloom Base development, crisis response, and legacy impact.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!