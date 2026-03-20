Who this is for - Those called to stand with AGM at a higher level of responsibility, influence, and spiritual investment.
What Kingdom Partners Receive
- Full Welcome Gift Box including everything from Seed and Builder Partners plus
- Ministry Sweater
- Ministry Mug
- Ministry Kingdom Partner Desk Plaque
- Access to the monthly Partner Prayer Call
- Access to an exclusive monthly Kingdom Partner Service, which includes
- Specialized Kingdom training
- Live Q and A
- Impartation
- Healing and deliverance ministry
- And More!
Impact Focus - Global expansion, advanced ministry initiatives, Bloom Base development, crisis response, and legacy impact.
Who this is for - Those called to stand with AGM at a higher level of responsibility, influence, and spiritual investment.
What Kingdom Partners Receive
- Full Welcome Gift Box including everything from Seed and Builder Partners plus
- Ministry Sweater
- Ministry Mug
- Ministry Kingdom Partner Desk Plaque
- Access to the monthly Partner Prayer Call
- Access to an exclusive monthly Kingdom Partner Service, which includes
- Specialized Kingdom training
- Live Q and A
- Impartation
- Healing and deliverance ministry
- And More!
Impact Focus - Global expansion, advanced ministry initiatives, Bloom Base development, crisis response, and legacy impact.