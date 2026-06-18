Kingdom Stewardship Academy's Donors

About the memberships
No expiration
Your support makes a difference!
No expiration
You help plant seeds of hope and opportunity!
Renews monthly
You help plant seeds of hope and opportunity!
Valid until August 5, 2027
You help plant seeds of hope and opportunity!
No expiration
Thank you for being faithful!
Renews monthly
Thank you for being faithful!
Valid until August 5, 2027
Thank you for being faithful!
No expiration
Together, we create Impact!
No expiration
Together, we create Impact!
Valid until August 5, 2027
Together, we create Impact!
No expiration
Your legacy lives on!
Renews monthly
Your legacy lives on!
Valid until August 5, 2027
Your legacy lives on!
No expiration
Thank you for investing in the vision!
Renews monthly
Thank you for investing in the vision!
Valid until August 5, 2027
Thank you for investing in the vision!
No expiration
You are a true Kingdom Builder!
Renews monthly
You are a true Kingdom Builder!
Valid until August 5, 2027
You are a true Kingdom Builder!
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