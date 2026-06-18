Kingdom Stewardship Academy

Offered by

Kingdom Stewardship Academy

About the memberships

Kingdom Stewardship Academy's Donors

Cheerful Giver One time
Pay what you can

No expiration

Your support makes a difference!

Seed Giver One time
$25

No expiration

You help plant seeds of hope and opportunity!

Seed Giver Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

You help plant seeds of hope and opportunity!

Seed Giver Annual
$100

Valid until August 5, 2027

You help plant seeds of hope and opportunity!

Faithful Giver One Time
$50

No expiration

Thank you for being faithful!

Faithful Giver Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

Thank you for being faithful!

Faithful Giver Annual
$250

Valid until August 5, 2027

Thank you for being faithful!

Impact Giver One Time
$100

No expiration

Together, we create Impact!

Impact Giver Monthly
$50

No expiration

Together, we create Impact!

Impact Giver Annual
$500

Valid until August 5, 2027

Together, we create Impact!

Legacy Giver One Time
$250

No expiration

Your legacy lives on!

Available until Dec 31
Legacy Giver Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

Your legacy lives on!

Legacy Giver Annual
$1,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Your legacy lives on!

Vision Giver One Time
$500

No expiration

Thank you for investing in the vision!

Vision Giver Monthly
$200

Renews monthly

Thank you for investing in the vision!

Vision Giver Annual
$2,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

Thank you for investing in the vision!

Kingdom Builder One Time
Pay what you can

No expiration

You are a true Kingdom Builder!

Kingdom Builder Monthly
$500

Renews monthly

You are a true Kingdom Builder!

Kingdom Builder Annual
$5,000

Valid until August 5, 2027

You are a true Kingdom Builder!

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