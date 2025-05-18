🎟️ KINGS OF NY 7v7 TOURNAMENT – SPECTATOR TICKETS 🎟️
Presented by Kingdom Way Sports
Come witness the top youth football talent in the Tri-State area compete for the crown at the KINGS OF NY 7v7 Tournament! Fast-paced action, elite athletes, and high-energy matchups – this is football like you’ve never seen it.
📍 Roosevelt High School – 631 Tuckahoe Rd, Yonkers, NY
📅 May 31st, 2025
🕘 Gates Open: 1:30 pm
🏈Games Begins at 2:30pm
💵 General Admission: $10 (online) / $15 (at the gate)
👶 Kids under 5: FREE
🎉 Family-friendly atmosphere
🍔 Food vendors on-site
🎶 Music & entertainment
🏈 All-day football excitement!
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the energy and support your favorite team!
Grab your tickets now and get ready for game day!
