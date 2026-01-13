Kingdom Wellness Community's Memberships

Kingdom Wellness Community

2026 Family of 2 Unlimited Jiu Jitsu
$260

Renews monthly

This is for memberships of family of two.

2026 Family of 3 Unlimited Jiu Jitsu
$360

No expiration

This is for memberships of family of three.

2026 Jiu Jitsu and Boxing Unlimited
$200

No expiration

This member permits you access to jiu jitsu and boxing classes throughout the week.

2026 Jiu jitsu Unlimited Classes
$165

Renews monthly

This membership permits access to unlimited jiu jitsu classes throughout the week for every week of the month. 5 classes per week.

2026 2 days a week
$130

Renews monthly

This membership permits access to 2 jiu jitsu classes throughout the week for every week of the month. 5 classes per week.

Jeff King Sober Living Memberships
$55

Renews monthly

This membership is for those that come from Jeff King's Sober Living Program. This permits members to attend Jiu Jitsu and Boxing Classes

2026 Boxing unlimited
$120

Renews monthly

This membership permits access to 4 boxing training session throughout the week for every week of the month. 4 classes per week.

2026 Boxing 2 days week
$75

Renews monthly

This membership permits access to 2 boxing training session throughout the week for every week of the month.

