Kingdom Wellness Community's Memberships

Renews monthly
This is for memberships of family of two.
No expiration
This is for memberships of family of three.
No expiration
This member permits you access to jiu jitsu and boxing classes throughout the week.
Renews monthly
This membership permits access to unlimited jiu jitsu classes throughout the week for every week of the month. 5 classes per week.
Renews monthly
This membership permits access to 2 jiu jitsu classes throughout the week for every week of the month. 5 classes per week.
Renews monthly
This membership is for those that come from Jeff King's Sober Living Program. This permits members to attend Jiu Jitsu and Boxing Classes
Renews monthly
This membership permits access to 4 boxing training session throughout the week for every week of the month. 4 classes per week.
Renews monthly
This membership permits access to 2 boxing training session throughout the week for every week of the month.
