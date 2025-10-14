King's Compassion Senior Sponsorship

Senior Sponsorship
$40

Your monthly donation will be applied to covering groceries and living essentials for your senior.

You can further the mission by choosing to create a life long relationship with your senior, which includes weekly check ins and prayer calls. Your sponsorship is much more than just a monthly donation, it is a change in the life of a senior that will help make these their best days yet. 

Senior Sponsorship/Annual
$480

Your annual donation will be applied to covering groceries and living essentials for your senior for a full year!

