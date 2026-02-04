Dutch School of Southern California

Hosted by

Dutch School of Southern California

About this event

Dutch Koningsdag Festival San Diego 2026

4126 Executive Dr

La Jolla, CA 92037, USA

Entrance ticket (children are free)
$8

Get your wristbands at the entrance of the event.

Drink Ticket
$5

Save time and get your Drink Tickets ahead of time and pick them up together with your wrist bands at the entrance of the event.

Raffle Starter - 3 raffle tickets
$10

Purchase your raffle tickets in advance and collect them at the entrance along with your wristbands and pre-purchased drink tickets at the event.

Raffle Boost - 10 raffle tickets
$20

Purchase your raffle tickets in advance and collect them at the entrance along with your wristbands and pre-purchased drink tickets at the event.

Raffle Supporter - 30 raffle tickets
$50

Purchase your raffle tickets in advance and collect them at the entrance along with your wristbands and pre-purchased drink tickets at the event.

Add a donation for Dutch School of Southern California

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