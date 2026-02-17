Kings of New York Admission Ticket

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About this event
Grab your spot, and enjoy a full day of elite competition, great energy, music, and community support. We encourage all spectators to cheer loudly, support all athletes, and help us create a positive, exciting environment throughout the event.
Our goal is to create a professional experience for every team — from check-in to the final whistle. Please make sure your athletes arrive prepared, locked in, and ready to compete at a championship level.
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