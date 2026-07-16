Kings Table Ministry Inc's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
6400 Woodrow Road Stonecrest, Ga 30038
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Black Weekender
Starting bid
Black Weekender
Starting bid
Black Weekender
Starting bid
Green Weekender
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Kettle, Bread Box, and 3 Piece Canister
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!