Kings Table Ministry Inc
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A logo with the words "The KINGS FOOD MINISTRY Table" in dark purple and gold lettering, featuring a gold circular emblem with a leaf and fork in the background.

Hosted by

Kings Table Ministry Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Kings Table Ministry Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6400 Woodrow Road Stonecrest, Ga 30038

Igloo Electric Dual Zone Cooler item
Igloo Electric Dual Zone Cooler
$75

Starting bid

Igloo Electric Dual Zone Cooler item
Igloo Electric Dual Zone Cooler
$75

Starting bid

Black- Swiss Gear Weekender item
Black- Swiss Gear Weekender
$20

Starting bid

Black Weekender

Black- Swiss Gear Weekender item
Black- Swiss Gear Weekender
$20

Starting bid

Black Weekender

Black- Swiss Gear Weekender item
Black- Swiss Gear Weekender
$20

Starting bid

Black Weekender

Green - Swiss Gear Weekender item
Green - Swiss Gear Weekender
$20

Starting bid

Green Weekender

Juicer Hamilton Beach Professional item
Juicer Hamilton Beach Professional
$30

Starting bid

Juicer Hamilton Beach Professional (Copy) item
Juicer Hamilton Beach Professional (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Infinity Pro Massage Gun item
Infinity Pro Massage Gun
$30

Starting bid

Infinity Pro Massage Gun item
Infinity Pro Massage Gun
$30

Starting bid

Infinity Pro Massage Gun item
Infinity Pro Massage Gun
$30

Starting bid

Infinity Pro Massage Gun item
Infinity Pro Massage Gun
$30

Starting bid

Infinity Pro Massage Gun item
Infinity Pro Massage Gun
$30

Starting bid

Laura Ashley Set item
Laura Ashley Set
$25

Starting bid

Kettle, Bread Box, and 3 Piece Canister

FlamePro Table Top Patio Heater item
FlamePro Table Top Patio Heater
$30

Starting bid

Caddytek Lite Auto +360 3 Wheel Golf Cart item
Caddytek Lite Auto +360 3 Wheel Golf Cart
$30

Starting bid

NuWave Double Precision Induction Cooktop Burner item
NuWave Double Precision Induction Cooktop Burner
$25

Starting bid

Our Place Titanium Frying Pan item
Our Place Titanium Frying Pan
$25

Starting bid

Charboil Bistro Pro item
Charboil Bistro Pro
$30

Starting bid

Charboil Bistro Pro item
Charboil Bistro Pro
$30

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!