Kings Youth Volleyball

Hosted by

Kings Youth Volleyball

About this event

Kings Youth Volleyball 2026 Sponsorship Program

Bump
$250

1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage. 2. Thank You Certificate for you to display at your business.

Set
$500

1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage. 2. Included in our monthly "thank you" post on our Facebook & Instagram pages. 3. Business name added to warm up t-shirts. 4. Plaque to display.

Spike
$1,500

1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage. 2. Included in our monthly "thank you" post on our Facebook & Instagram pages. 3. Logo on cover photos of our social media accounts. 4. Logo added to warm up t-shirts in Fall season. 5. Plaque to display. 6. Logo on homecoming giveaway. 7. Logo on Homecoming float banners. 8. Logo on CIS & SLE game day banners in Spring season & in the Jr. High gym in the Fall season.
9. Logo on mass emails to families.
10. Logo & link on KYVB Linktree.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!