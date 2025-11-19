Kings Youth Volleyball 2026 Sponsorship Program

1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage. 2. Included in our monthly "thank you" post on our Facebook & Instagram pages. 3. Logo on cover photos of our social media accounts. 4. Logo added to warm up t-shirts in Fall season. 5. Plaque to display. 6. Logo on homecoming giveaway. 7. Logo on Homecoming float banners. 8. Logo on CIS & SLE game day banners in Spring season & in the Jr. High gym in the Fall season.

9. Logo on mass emails to families.

10. Logo & link on KYVB Linktree.