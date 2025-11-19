Kings Youth Volleyball 2026 Sponsorship Program

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1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage. 2. Thank You Certificate for you to display at your business.
1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage. 2. Included in our monthly "thank you" post on our Facebook & Instagram pages. 3. Business name added to warm up t-shirts. 4. Plaque to display.
1. Business name, logo and website URL on our homepage.
2. Included in our monthly "thank you" post on our Facebook & Instagram pages.
3. Logo on cover photos of our social media accounts.
4. Logo added to warm up t-shirts in Fall season.
5. Plaque to display.
6. Logo on homecoming giveaway.
7. Logo on Homecoming float banners.
8. Logo on CIS & SLE game day banners in Spring season & in the Jr. High gym in the Fall season.
9. Logo on mass emails to families.
10. Logo & link on KYVB Linktree.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!