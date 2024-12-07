Tickets for the Kingsmen Quartet Friday January 17th at 7 p.m. (EST).
Children Ages 5-16
$10
4 and under free
Compassion Ticket
$20
This is a ticket you would like to purchase as a gift, to allow us to pass on to someone who may not be able to afford the ticket price. We will pass this gift on to an elder, a youth or someone who has told us, money is tight and they really would like to come to the concert but just can't afford it!
Add a donation for Gospel Radio Favorites
$
