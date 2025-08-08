Kinktasia 2025: A Carnival of Exploration

1433 S Shelby St

Louisville, KY 40217, USA

Friday, November 14, Carnival General Admission
$25
Grants 5pm entry to the event with access to vendors, games and performances.

Friday, November 14, Carnival Brat Pack
$65

Limited availability

Grants early entry at 430pm with access to vendors, games and performances.

Custom Brat Pack Badge

Swag bag including kink gear, sexual wellness items & Kinktasia merchandise.

3 Kink Coins to use for games

Community Sponsor: Friday Carnival & Saturday Play Party
$165

Grants early entry at 430pm with access to vendors, games and performances.

Custom Community Sponsor Badge

Swag bag including all the kink gear, sexual wellness items & Kinktasia merchandise from the brat pack plus other exclusive premium items.

6 Kink Coins to use for games.

Free Entry to the Saturday Night Play Party

Saturday, November 15, Play Party
$30

This event will take place on Saturday, November 15th, beginning at 8pm.

Venue will be located in Louisville Kentucky. All attendees will receive specific venue information nearer to the event.

Saturday, November 15; 10:00am-11:00am Class: Hatha Yoga
$10

Start your day with some body movement and stretches in a Mixed Level Yoga Class (beginners welcome)! Mats and props available by kfaithyoga.

Instructor: kfaithyoga

Saturday, November 15; 11:15am-12:45pm: Burlesque 101
free

Note: Burlesque overlaps with Sensual Sadism & Animalistic Primal

SUGGESTED DONATION of $10

Interested in learning how to bump and grind? Seduced by the idea of taking it all off? Join international and Burlesque Hall of Fame performer Eve Riot for an hour of fun classic burlesque choreography! Get moving and get in the groove with easy steps, sultry music, and an encouraging atmosphere.

Instructor: Eve Riot

Saturday, November 15; 11:15am-12:45pm: Sensual Sadism
$10

Note: Sensual Sadism overlaps with Burlesque 101 and Animalistic Primal

Sensual Sadism: Sadisming Smarter Not Harder (sensory dep, sensual play)
Class Purpose/Objective/Description: Every scene depends on the bottom/slave/sub/hittee's senses on how they experience it. No matter how hard, how gentle, how soft, how subtle the play, it is all filtered through the senses into the brain. So what happens when you control the senses with which they experience everything? In this class, we talk (and demonstrate) interesting places you can take a scene when you remove someone's perceptions in a controlled manner. The power of silence, the way touch alters, and how the same actions can be radically different depending on what you allow someone to sense.

Trigger Warnings: claustrophobia, isolation, knives, masks, torture, taser.

Instructors: Ellie & Eric (PajamaDomme and earldapearl)

Saturday, November 15; 11:45am-12:45pm: Animalistic Primal
free

Note: Animalistic Primal overlaps with Burlesque 101 and Sensual Sadism


SUGGESTED DONATION of $10

If you've ever wanted to learn more about how to unleash your inner animal and how to practice primal play with this side of you, come find out how!

Instructor: Ropetigerdaddy

Saturday, November 15; 12:45pm-1:45pm Class: Hatha Yoga
$10

Start your day with some body movement and stretches in a Mixed Level Yoga Class (beginners welcome)! Mats and props available by kfaithyoga.

Instructor: kfaithyoga

Saturday, November 15; 2:00pm-4:00pm: Intro to Hypnokink
$15

Note: Hynokink overlaps with the rest of the afternoon classes.

Curious about hypnosis and hypnokink and want to know more? Want to see firsthand the effects hypnosis can have? Well, this is the class for you! Come join HypnoStory and panda for a demo-heavy class that will cover the basics and show you the magical possibilities one can explore with hypno!  There will also be plenty of time for Q+A, and to chat about how hypnosis can be easily mixed with many other kinks.

This is a virtual class taking place at the community center.

Instructors: HypnoStory and panda

Saturday, November 15; 2:00-3:00pm: Rope 101
$10

Note: Rope 101 overlaps Hypnokink.

In this hands-on class, you will learn basic rope safety, fundamental ties, active bottoming, and foundational concepts of rope. This class is geared for rope tops, bottoms, self-tiers, and anyone else interested in rope with little to no experience or in need of a refresher. You’ll learn enough in this class to be able to go home and play out some bondage fantasies!

Instructors: Apollo and Luna, TA: Sadie

Saturday, November 15; 3:15pm-4:30pm: Rope for Sex
$10

Note: Rope for Sex overlaps Consent 101 and Hypnokink.

A beginner to intermediate rope class for ties and techniques to enhance all kinds of sex with all kinds of bodies. Multi-purpose utility harness, doggy handles, and ties to enhance comfort while getting dirty!

Instructors: Apollo and Luna

Saturday, November 15; 3:15pm-4:15pm: Consent 101
free

Note: Consent 101 overlaps with Rope for Sex and Hypnokink.

SUGGESTED DONATION of $5

Consent 101: A Rethinking of Consent Through a Kink-Centric Lens explores multiple community models of consent and how they apply to real-world kink, from casual pickup play to long-term dynamics. Together, we’ll unpack the strengths and limits of SSC, RACK, PRICK, FRIES, and more, and consider how power, trauma, and community norms complicate what ‘informed’ or ‘enthusiastic’ really mean. This is a deep dive designed for kinksters who want to sharpen their skills and strengthen their play.

$

