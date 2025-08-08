Kinktasia 2025: A Carnival of Exploration

Louisville, KY 40217, USA
Grants 5pm entry to the event with access to vendors, games and performances.
Limited availability
Grants early entry at 430pm with access to vendors, games and performances.
Custom Brat Pack Badge
Swag bag including kink gear, sexual wellness items & Kinktasia merchandise.
3 Kink Coins to use for games
Custom Community Sponsor Badge
Swag bag including all the kink gear, sexual wellness items & Kinktasia merchandise from the brat pack plus other exclusive premium items.
6 Kink Coins to use for games.
Free Entry to the Saturday Night Play Party
This event will take place on Saturday, November 15th, beginning at 8pm.
Venue will be located in Louisville Kentucky. All attendees will receive specific venue information nearer to the event.
Start your day with some body movement and stretches in a Mixed Level Yoga Class (beginners welcome)! Mats and props available by kfaithyoga.
Instructor: kfaithyoga
Note: Burlesque overlaps with Sensual Sadism & Animalistic Primal
SUGGESTED DONATION of $10
Interested in learning how to bump and grind? Seduced by the idea of taking it all off? Join international and Burlesque Hall of Fame performer Eve Riot for an hour of fun classic burlesque choreography! Get moving and get in the groove with easy steps, sultry music, and an encouraging atmosphere.
Instructor: Eve Riot
Note: Sensual Sadism overlaps with Burlesque 101 and Animalistic Primal
Sensual Sadism: Sadisming Smarter Not Harder (sensory dep, sensual play)
Class Purpose/Objective/Description: Every scene depends on the bottom/slave/sub/hittee's senses on how they experience it. No matter how hard, how gentle, how soft, how subtle the play, it is all filtered through the senses into the brain. So what happens when you control the senses with which they experience everything? In this class, we talk (and demonstrate) interesting places you can take a scene when you remove someone's perceptions in a controlled manner. The power of silence, the way touch alters, and how the same actions can be radically different depending on what you allow someone to sense.
Trigger Warnings: claustrophobia, isolation, knives, masks, torture, taser.
Instructors: Ellie & Eric (PajamaDomme and earldapearl)
Note: Animalistic Primal overlaps with Burlesque 101 and Sensual Sadism
SUGGESTED DONATION of $10
If you've ever wanted to learn more about how to unleash your inner animal and how to practice primal play with this side of you, come find out how!
Instructor: Ropetigerdaddy
Instructor: kfaithyoga
Note: Hynokink overlaps with the rest of the afternoon classes.
Curious about hypnosis and hypnokink and want to know more? Want to see firsthand the effects hypnosis can have? Well, this is the class for you! Come join HypnoStory and panda for a demo-heavy class that will cover the basics and show you the magical possibilities one can explore with hypno! There will also be plenty of time for Q+A, and to chat about how hypnosis can be easily mixed with many other kinks.
This is a virtual class taking place at the community center.
Instructors: HypnoStory and panda
Note: Rope 101 overlaps Hypnokink.
In this hands-on class, you will learn basic rope safety, fundamental ties, active bottoming, and foundational concepts of rope. This class is geared for rope tops, bottoms, self-tiers, and anyone else interested in rope with little to no experience or in need of a refresher. You’ll learn enough in this class to be able to go home and play out some bondage fantasies!
Instructors: Apollo and Luna, TA: Sadie
Note: Rope for Sex overlaps Consent 101 and Hypnokink.
A beginner to intermediate rope class for ties and techniques to enhance all kinds of sex with all kinds of bodies. Multi-purpose utility harness, doggy handles, and ties to enhance comfort while getting dirty!
Instructors: Apollo and Luna
Note: Consent 101 overlaps with Rope for Sex and Hypnokink.
SUGGESTED DONATION of $5
Consent 101: A Rethinking of Consent Through a Kink-Centric Lens explores multiple community models of consent and how they apply to real-world kink, from casual pickup play to long-term dynamics. Together, we’ll unpack the strengths and limits of SSC, RACK, PRICK, FRIES, and more, and consider how power, trauma, and community norms complicate what ‘informed’ or ‘enthusiastic’ really mean. This is a deep dive designed for kinksters who want to sharpen their skills and strengthen their play.
