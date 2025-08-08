Kinktasia 2025: A Carnival of Exploration

Note: Sensual Sadism overlaps with Burlesque 101 and Animalistic Primal



Sensual Sadism: Sadisming Smarter Not Harder (sensory dep, sensual play)

Class Purpose/Objective/Description: Every scene depends on the bottom/slave/sub/hittee's senses on how they experience it. No matter how hard, how gentle, how soft, how subtle the play, it is all filtered through the senses into the brain. So what happens when you control the senses with which they experience everything? In this class, we talk (and demonstrate) interesting places you can take a scene when you remove someone's perceptions in a controlled manner. The power of silence, the way touch alters, and how the same actions can be radically different depending on what you allow someone to sense.



Trigger Warnings: claustrophobia, isolation, knives, masks, torture, taser.



Instructors: Ellie & Eric (PajamaDomme and earldapearl)