A pink and white flyer advertises "Kinktoberfest 2026" with event details and photos of instructors in the foreground, set against a blurred background of logos and text.
New Mexico Respect Ethics Acceptance In Leather Inc

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New Mexico Respect Ethics Acceptance In Leather Inc

About this event

Kinktoberfest 2026

3766 Hawkins St NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA

All Inclusive - August Price
$95
Available until Sep 30

Ticket for all events Oct 2nd, Oct 9th, Oct 17 (Free), Oct 18-19 (Main Event). Price only available in August. Price will increase to $110 in September.

Main Event Only - August Price
$75
Available until Sep 30

Ticket Oct 18-19 (Main Event) only. You can also get in free at the social Oct 17th. Price only available in August. Price will increase to $100 in September. This does not include Warmup Events. Check out the "All Inclusive" ticket if you wish to attend those as well.

Friday Oct 2nd Warm Up Only
$20

Access to the Friday Oct 2nd Warm Up event only. 6 pm to 1 am. Classes, social, play party. Price increases to $25 at the door. Does not include the Saturday/Sunday Main Event activity.

Friday Oct 9th Warm Up Only
$20

Access to the Friday Oct 9th Warm Up event only. 6 pm to 1 am. Classes, social, play party. Does not include the Saturday/Sunday Main Event activity.

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