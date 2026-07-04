Kinktoberfest 2026

About this event
Ticket for all events Oct 2nd, Oct 9th, Oct 17 (Free), Oct 18-19 (Main Event). Price only available in August. Price will increase to $110 in September.
Ticket Oct 18-19 (Main Event) only. You can also get in free at the social Oct 17th. Price only available in August. Price will increase to $100 in September. This does not include Warmup Events. Check out the "All Inclusive" ticket if you wish to attend those as well.
Access to the Friday Oct 2nd Warm Up event only. 6 pm to 1 am. Classes, social, play party. Price increases to $25 at the door. Does not include the Saturday/Sunday Main Event activity.
Access to the Friday Oct 9th Warm Up event only. 6 pm to 1 am. Classes, social, play party. Does not include the Saturday/Sunday Main Event activity.
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