Kinney Drugs Children's Miracle Network

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Kinney Drugs Children's Miracle Network

About this event

Kinney Drugs Charity Raffle for UVM Children’s Hospital 2026

308 Shelburne Rd

Burlington, VT 05401, USA

Brilliant Massage and Skin Gift Card item
Brilliant Massage and Skin Gift Card
$1

$100 gift card to Brilliant Massage and Skin located at 239 S Union Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Bash Badge at Smugglers' Notch item
Bash Badge at Smugglers' Notch
$1

The Smugglers' Notch Bash Badge is a discounted season-long pass for 2026/2027, offering low-cost lift tickets.

Brio Coffeeworks Gift Card item
Brio Coffeeworks Gift Card item
Brio Coffeeworks Gift Card item
Brio Coffeeworks Gift Card
$1

$25 gift card to Brio Coffeeworks located at 66 Pine St Suite 116, Burlington, VT 05401

Clover Cafe Gift Card item
Clover Cafe Gift Card
$1

A $25 gift card to Clover Cafe located at 510 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403

Artwork by Caroline Hill item
Artwork by Caroline Hill item
Artwork by Caroline Hill
$1

Art Print of Bolton Potholes and Scenic Vermont by Caroline Hill

Fine Art Print - Big Sur California item
Fine Art Print - Big Sur California
$1

Framed 8x10 photography print by your friendly neighborhood pharmacist, Elizabeth Rogers


Elizabeth Rogers Photography

Fine Art Print - Adirondack Mountains item
Fine Art Print - Adirondack Mountains
$1

Framed 8x10 photography print by your friendly neighborhood pharmacist, Elizabeth Rogers


Elizabeth Rogers Photography

Fine Art Print - Snowy Mountain Top item
Fine Art Print - Snowy Mountain Top
$1

Framed 8x10 photography print by your friendly neighborhood pharmacist, Elizabeth Rogers


Elizabeth Rogers Photography

Dakin Farm Gift Card item
Dakin Farm Gift Card
$1

A $30 gift card to Dakin Farm grocery located at 100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 and 5797 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT 05456

Healthy Living Gift Card item
Healthy Living Gift Card item
Healthy Living Gift Card
$1

A $50 gift card to Healthy Living, a grocery store located at 222 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403

Guitar Lesson item
Guitar Lesson
$1

A 30-minute guitar lesson with local music educator Nick Verdirame

Fresh Flower Boquet item
Fresh Flower Boquet
$1

Fresh flower boquet provided by Hillview Flower Farm, $30 value

Good Times Café / Matryoshka's Bakery item
Good Times Café / Matryoshka's Bakery item
Good Times Café / Matryoshka's Bakery
$1

A $50 gift card to Good Times Café / Matryoshka's Bakery located at 1330 Shelburne Rd Suit 2, South Burlington, VT 05403

Honey Road/ The Grey Jay Gift Card item
Honey Road/ The Grey Jay Gift Card item
Honey Road/ The Grey Jay Gift Card
$1

A $50 gift card to Honey Road, a restaurant located at 156 Church Street, Burlington VT, 05401 or The Grey Jay, a restaurant located at 135 Pearl St, Burlington, VT 05401

Nono Digital Artwork Series item
Nono Digital Artwork Series item
Nono Digital Artwork Series item
Nono Digital Artwork Series
$1

Series of 3 Digital Prints by Noah Limanek. Includes Nono plushie.

Vermont Lake Monsters Tickets item
Vermont Lake Monsters Tickets item
Vermont Lake Monsters Tickets item
Vermont Lake Monsters Tickets
$1

Two tickets to the Vermont Lake Monsters located at 287 Colchester Avenue, Burlington 05401. Winner will also receive a championship ring and a signed baseball!

Myer's Bagels Gift Card item
Myer's Bagels Gift Card item
Myer's Bagels Gift Card
$1

A $25 Gift Card to Myer's Bagels, located at 408 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401

Nu Chocolat Gift Card item
Nu Chocolat Gift Card item
Nu Chocolat Gift Card item
Nu Chocolat Gift Card
$1

A $50 gift card to Nu Chocolat, located at 180 Battery St Suite 110, Burlington, VT 05401

Pizzeria Verita Gift Card item
Pizzeria Verita Gift Card item
Pizzeria Verita Gift Card
$1

A $50 gift card for Pizzeria Verita, located at 156 Saint Paul Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Spirit of Ethan Allen Tickets item
Spirit of Ethan Allen Tickets item
Spirit of Ethan Allen Tickets
$1

Two tickets to the Spirit of Ethan Allen, a scenic narrated cruise located at 348 Flynn Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401, $75 value

Vermont Comedy Club item
Vermont Comedy Club item
Vermont Comedy Club item
Vermont Comedy Club
$1

Two tickets to the Vermont Comedy Club, located at 101 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Zero Gravity Swag Bag item
Zero Gravity Swag Bag item
Zero Gravity Swag Bag item
Zero Gravity Swag Bag
$1

A Zero Gravity swag bag containing a purple XL Zero Gravity Sweatshirt, two Zero Gravity Beanies (oatmeal) and two Zero Gravity Koozies (colors may vary), $100 value. Includes a small white insulated cooler to keep all your drinks nice and cold!

Add a donation for Kinney Drugs Children's Miracle Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!