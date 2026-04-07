Kinney Drugs Charity Raffle for UVM Children’s Hospital 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$100 gift card to Brilliant Massage and Skin located at 239 S Union Street, Burlington, VT 05401
The Smugglers' Notch Bash Badge is a discounted season-long pass for 2026/2027, offering low-cost lift tickets.
$25 gift card to Brio Coffeeworks located at 66 Pine St Suite 116, Burlington, VT 05401
A $25 gift card to Clover Cafe located at 510 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Art Print of Bolton Potholes and Scenic Vermont by Caroline Hill
Framed 8x10 photography print by your friendly neighborhood pharmacist, Elizabeth Rogers
Elizabeth Rogers Photography
Framed 8x10 photography print by your friendly neighborhood pharmacist, Elizabeth Rogers
Elizabeth Rogers Photography
Framed 8x10 photography print by your friendly neighborhood pharmacist, Elizabeth Rogers
Elizabeth Rogers Photography
A $30 gift card to Dakin Farm grocery located at 100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 and 5797 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT 05456
A $50 gift card to Healthy Living, a grocery store located at 222 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403
A 30-minute guitar lesson with local music educator Nick Verdirame
Fresh flower boquet provided by Hillview Flower Farm, $30 value
A $50 gift card to Good Times Café / Matryoshka's Bakery located at 1330 Shelburne Rd Suit 2, South Burlington, VT 05403
A $50 gift card to Honey Road, a restaurant located at 156 Church Street, Burlington VT, 05401 or The Grey Jay, a restaurant located at 135 Pearl St, Burlington, VT 05401
Series of 3 Digital Prints by Noah Limanek. Includes Nono plushie.
Two tickets to the Vermont Lake Monsters located at 287 Colchester Avenue, Burlington 05401. Winner will also receive a championship ring and a signed baseball!
A $25 Gift Card to Myer's Bagels, located at 408 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT 05401
A $50 gift card to Nu Chocolat, located at 180 Battery St Suite 110, Burlington, VT 05401
A $50 gift card for Pizzeria Verita, located at 156 Saint Paul Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Two tickets to the Spirit of Ethan Allen, a scenic narrated cruise located at 348 Flynn Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401, $75 value
Two tickets to the Vermont Comedy Club, located at 101 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
A Zero Gravity swag bag containing a purple XL Zero Gravity Sweatshirt, two Zero Gravity Beanies (oatmeal) and two Zero Gravity Koozies (colors may vary), $100 value. Includes a small white insulated cooler to keep all your drinks nice and cold!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!