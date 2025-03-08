Kinship Connections Family Shop

Wear Your Legacy. Celebrate Your Freedom.
Bold. Powerful. Timeless. Our Proud of My Roots – Juneteenth Limited Edition is designed to honor Black heritage and the legacy of our ancestors. Unisex
Proud of My Roots Shirt - Black
$20
Black History In The Making 365 - White
$20
Our legacy isn't just in the past—it's being written every day.
The Black History In The Making shirt is designed to honor our heritage and inspire the future. Bold, powerful, and rooted in pride, this tee reminds the world that Black excellence is not only historic—it's ongoing.
Wear it proudly. Celebrate your legacy. Celebrate your freedom.
✨ Proceeds from every purchase support the 2025 Benton Family Reunion, helping preserve history and build generational connections.
🔥 Product Details:
Available in Classic Black and White
Unisex fit, sizes S–3XL
Premium quality: Gildan Softstyle or Ultra Cotton (based on variant)
Vibrant DTG print featuring Afrocentric colors and cultural design
Soft, breathable cotton with double-stitched hems and reinforced collar
Machine washable – turn inside out to preserve print
Black History In The Making Shirt - Black
$20
Our legacy isn't just in the past—it's being written every day.
The Black History In The Making shirt is designed to honor our heritage and inspire the future. Bold, powerful, and rooted in pride, this tee reminds the world that Black excellence is not only historic—it's ongoing.
Wear it proudly. Celebrate your legacy. Celebrate your freedom.
✨ Proceeds from every purchase support the 2025 Benton Family Reunion, helping preserve history and build generational connections.
🔥 Product Details:
Available in Classic Black and White
Unisex fit, sizes S–3XL
Premium quality: Gildan Softstyle or Ultra Cotton (based on variant)
Vibrant DTG print featuring Afrocentric colors and cultural design
Soft, breathable cotton with double-stitched hems and reinforced collar
Machine washable – turn inside out to preserve print
Add a donation for The Benton Family Reunion Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!