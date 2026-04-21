Kinship Photography Collective

Offered by

Kinship Photography Collective

About the memberships

Kinship Supporting Members

Tier One: Supported by Partial Scholarship
$10

Renews monthly

Tier Two
$15

Renews monthly

Tier Three
$20

Renews monthly

Tier Four: Pay-it-forward
$25

Renews monthly

Thank you. This tier supports someone who can’t pay right now.

Tier Five: Pay-It-Forward
$50

Renews monthly

Thank you. This tier supports our practice group scholarship program.

Tier Six: Pay-It-Forward
$75

Renews monthly

Thank you. This tier supports our practice group scholarship program.

Tier Seven: Pay-It-Forward
$100

Renews monthly

Thank you, this tier supports our residency and practice group scholarship program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!