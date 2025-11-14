I Ola Kanaloa Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Painted tonight at the fundraiser by artist Maggie Sutrov (est. value $1,100)
Starting bid
Painting by Maui native artist Christina Wine.
Dimensions: 41"x55.5"
Condition: Fair. The canvas has a slight tear towards the bottom left.
(est. value $250)
Starting bid
This gift certificate also includes:
-Daily Island breakfast buffet for two at DUO Restaurant
-$300 dinner dining credit for two at KOMO Restaurant
(est. value $4,860)
*Gift certificate will not be accepted on: Nov 26-27, 2025, Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026, Feb 9-15, 2026, Mar 14, 21 & 28, 2026, Apr 17, 2026, Aug 8 & 15, 2026, Nov 26, 2026. Additional blackout dates may apply based on seasonal occupancy levels.
Starting bid
Fairmont Kea Lani - Gift certificate for a one-night stay in a deluxe ocean view suite
(est. value $1,545)
Starting bid
Artist name: Thomas Leung
Title and date: Prism Falls 2001
Dimensions: 55 by 43 inches including frame
Medium/materials: Oil on canvas
Framing details: Silver painted wood
Condition: Excellent
Purchased from Lahaina Galleries in Wailea in 2001
Leung painted this piece in California. Leung had a studio in Kula and now lives in Shanghai.
(est. value $3,000)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Two hour whale watch private charter for up to six passengers on Paikea, a 40 foot custom designed rigid-hulled raft with Maui Pacific Divers. Snacks and drinks included. Also redeemable for $1,045 off of a scuba or snorkel private charter.
(est. value $1,045)
Starting bid
Four Seasons Resort Wailea 50-minute Oceanside Couples Lomi Signature Massage to include taxes and gratuity.
(est. value $600)
*Gift certificate will not be accepted on: Nov 26-27, 2025, Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026, Feb 9-15, 2026, Mar 14, 21 & 28, 2026, Apr 17, 2026, Aug 8 & 15, 2026, Nov 26, 2026. Additional blackout dates may apply based on seasonal occupancy levels.
Starting bid
6 hour deep sea fishing trip for up to six passengers on the Pualele.
(est. value $600)
Starting bid
Two tickets for a 2-hour Molokini snorkeling tour with Redline Rafting.
(est. value $265)
*Due to the adventurous nature of this tour, this tour has physical requirements:
-No previous or present back, neck or head injuries
-No one is currently pregnant
-Each guest is capable of climbing a vertical ladder to board the boat after snorkeling.
Starting bid
Expires Dec 01, 2026
Black out dates: Dec 15-Jan 06
(est. value $200)
Starting bid
All paddles are custom made to fit the paddler's height and style of paddling (surfing or cruising). The shaft is basswood (solid or laminated) and the blade is a combination of cedar and balsa laminations glassed with 2 oz. fiberglass and polyester resin.
(est. value starts at $175)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Custom hand woven purse by native creations by M. NAHOOPII
(est. value $250)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Locally made earrings and necklace by Maui based artist Aloha Maegan.
Necklace and earrings are made from stromb shells from Maui with water resistant waxed synthetic sinew and gold fill wire. All pieces are water resistant for wearing, in hopes to keep them together to return to the water time and time again.
4 1/2lb coffee bags from Lava Java. Coffee's include Maui Red Catui, Big Island Red Catui, Kauai Prime and Columbian House Roast.
(est. value $270)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Ipu a kāne leʻaleʻa wahine dress from The Hawaiian Force. Size Large.
(est. value $179)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Palupalu O Kanaloa Aloha Shirt from The Hawaiian Force. Size Large.
(est. value $138)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Photograph was taken by Ross Kamimoto. Photograph taken on 10/14/24 of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) and Orionid Meteor overlooking the shores of Honokanai'a Beach on Kaho'olawe.
(est. value $100)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
1-week unlimited pass for the winner and friend.
(est. value $120)
Starting bid
1-week unlimited pass for the winner and friend.
(est. value $120)
Starting bid
Ulupalakua Ranch’s Christmas in the Country event on Saturday, December 13th. Package includes:
(est. value $80)
Starting bid
Arts and Crafts of Hawaii By Te Rangi Hiroa/Peter Buck from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.
(est. value $60)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Lei Ni‘ihau: Shell Lei of Ni‘ihau by Linda Paik Moriarty from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.
(est. value $95)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Life of the Land by Dana Naone Hall from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.
(est. value $25)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Ē Luku Wale Ē by Piliāmo‘o from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.
(est. value $40)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Nā Wahi Kapu o Maui by Kapulani Landgraf from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.
(est. value $40)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Framed He'e Watercolor Painting by Maui native artist Christina Wine. Size is approximately 9"x11".
(est. value $50)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Crochet Purse by Mariko Makes, Artist Christine Kubota. 100% Cotton. Dimensions approx. 15"x16" with handles.
(est. value $50)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Hand poured resin earrings with sterling silver hooks by Oahu based artist Nanda Freeman
(est. value $25)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Hand poured resin earrings with sterling silver hooks by Oahu based artist Nanda Freeman
(est. value $25)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Fitted Black Hae Hawaii Floral Hat with Floral Background. One Size Fits Most
(est. value $55)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Sig Zane x Coconut Ave Nā Haumana Skipper One Piece in Cantaloupe Size Medium.
(est. value $130.00)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Tommy Bahama Size Med Arden Short Sleeve Dress in Melon Sorbet
(est. value $138.00)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Tommy Bahama Size Large Short Sleeve Blue patterned shirt
(est. value $98.00)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Tori Richard Size Med Aqua and bright pink Kaylin Short Sleeve Dress
(est. value $98.00)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Kūlua Tank Dress in Violet Lokelani Nui in M/L
(est. value $92.00)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Kūlua Charcoal Hulu Piha Dress in M/L
(est. value $92.00)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Halau Ohiʻa Sport Tek UPF 50 Long Sleeve Hooded Blue Shirt. Size Medium.
(est. value $45)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Fitted Aloha Served Daily Black Ua Mau Ke Ea o Ka Aina i ka Pono. One Size Fits Most
(est. value $55)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
Starting bid
Blue Adult Nike Unisex Golf Hat M/L Ulu Ka ʻŌhiʻa.
(est. value $25)
*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.
