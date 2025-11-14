Hosted by

I Ola Kanaloa Silent Auction

I Ola Kanaloa Painting item
I Ola Kanaloa Painting
$50

Starting bid

Painted tonight at the fundraiser by artist Maggie Sutrov (est. value $1,100)

Mo'olele Sail to Kaho'olawe Painting on Upcycled Canvas item
Mo'olele Sail to Kaho'olawe Painting on Upcycled Canvas
$50

Starting bid

Painting by Maui native artist Christina Wine.

Dimensions: 41"x55.5"

Condition: Fair. The canvas has a slight tear towards the bottom left.


(est. value $250)

Two-Night Oceanview Room at Four Seasons Resort Wailea item
Two-Night Oceanview Room at Four Seasons Resort Wailea
$300

Starting bid

This gift certificate also includes:

-Daily Island breakfast buffet for two at DUO Restaurant

-$300 dinner dining credit for two at KOMO Restaurant


(est. value $4,860)


*Gift certificate will not be accepted on: Nov 26-27, 2025, Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026, Feb 9-15, 2026, Mar 14, 21 & 28, 2026, Apr 17, 2026, Aug 8 & 15, 2026, Nov 26, 2026. Additional blackout dates may apply based on seasonal occupancy levels.

One-Night Deluxe Oceanview Room at Fairmont Kea Lani item
One-Night Deluxe Oceanview Room at Fairmont Kea Lani
$100

Starting bid

Fairmont Kea Lani - Gift certificate for a one-night stay in a deluxe ocean view suite


(est. value $1,545)

Thomas Leung Painting item
Thomas Leung Painting
$200

Starting bid

Artist name: Thomas Leung

Title and date: Prism Falls 2001

Dimensions: 55 by 43 inches including frame

Medium/materials: Oil on canvas

Framing details: Silver painted wood

Condition: Excellent

Purchased from Lahaina Galleries in Wailea in 2001


Leung painted this piece in California. Leung had a studio in Kula and now lives in Shanghai.


(est. value $3,000)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

2 Hour Private Charter Gift Certificate item
2 Hour Private Charter Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Two hour whale watch private charter for up to six passengers on Paikea, a 40 foot custom designed rigid-hulled raft with Maui Pacific Divers. Snacks and drinks included. Also redeemable for $1,045 off of a scuba or snorkel private charter.


(est. value $1,045)

Gift Certificate for 4 People to the Old Lāhainā Lū'au item
Gift Certificate for 4 People to the Old Lāhainā Lū'au
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 4 people to the Old Lāhainā Lū'au. (13 yrs & older)



(est. value $921.48)


Not valid during peak season & Holidays.

50-Minute Oceanside Couples Lomi Massage Four Seasons Resort item
50-Minute Oceanside Couples Lomi Massage Four Seasons Resort
$100

Starting bid

Four Seasons Resort Wailea 50-minute Oceanside Couples Lomi Signature Massage to include taxes and gratuity.


(est. value $600)


*Gift certificate will not be accepted on: Nov 26-27, 2025, Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026, Feb 9-15, 2026, Mar 14, 21 & 28, 2026, Apr 17, 2026, Aug 8 & 15, 2026, Nov 26, 2026. Additional blackout dates may apply based on seasonal occupancy levels.

6 Hour Deep Sea Fishing Trip for 6 Passengers on Pualele item
6 Hour Deep Sea Fishing Trip for 6 Passengers on Pualele
$100

Starting bid

6 hour deep sea fishing trip for up to six passengers on the Pualele.


(est. value $600)

2 Hour Molokini Snorkeling Tour for Two with Redline Rafting item
2 Hour Molokini Snorkeling Tour for Two with Redline Rafting
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets for a 2-hour Molokini snorkeling tour with Redline Rafting.


(est. value $265)


*Due to the adventurous nature of this tour, this tour has physical requirements:

-No previous or present back, neck or head injuries

-No one is currently pregnant

-Each guest is capable of climbing a vertical ladder to board the boat after snorkeling.

Trilogy Gift Card for $200 item
Trilogy Gift Card for $200
$50

Starting bid

Expires Dec 01, 2026
Black out dates: Dec 15-Jan 06


(est. value $200)

Built to Order Paddle by Milton Yamashita item
Built to Order Paddle by Milton Yamashita
$100

Starting bid

All paddles are custom made to fit the paddler's height and style of paddling (surfing or cruising). The shaft is basswood (solid or laminated) and the blade is a combination of cedar and balsa laminations glassed with 2 oz. fiberglass and polyester resin. 


(est. value starts at $175)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Lauhala Purse item
Lauhala Purse
$100

Starting bid

Custom hand woven purse by native creations by M. NAHOOPII


(est. value $250)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

3-piece Jewelry Set & Lava Java Coffee Gift Pack item
3-piece Jewelry Set & Lava Java Coffee Gift Pack
$50

Starting bid

Locally made earrings and necklace by Maui based artist Aloha Maegan.

Necklace and earrings are made from stromb shells from Maui with water resistant waxed synthetic sinew and gold fill wire. All pieces are water resistant for wearing, in hopes to keep them together to return to the water time and time again.


4 1/2lb coffee bags from Lava Java. Coffee's include Maui Red Catui, Big Island Red Catui, Kauai Prime and Columbian House Roast.


(est. value $270)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Ipu a Kāne Leʻaleʻa wahine dress from The Hawaiian Force item
Ipu a Kāne Leʻaleʻa wahine dress from The Hawaiian Force
$50

Starting bid

Ipu a kāne leʻaleʻa wahine dress from The Hawaiian Force. Size Large.


(est. value $179)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Palupalu O Kanaloa Aloha Shirt from The Hawaiian Force item
Palupalu O Kanaloa Aloha Shirt from The Hawaiian Force
$50

Starting bid

Palupalu O Kanaloa Aloha Shirt from The Hawaiian Force. Size Large.


(est. value $138)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Metal Frame Photograph of Comet ATLAS by Ross Kamimoto item
Metal Frame Photograph of Comet ATLAS by Ross Kamimoto
$30

Starting bid

Photograph was taken by Ross Kamimoto. Photograph taken on 10/14/24 of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) and Orionid Meteor overlooking the shores of Honokanai'a Beach on Kaho'olawe.


(est. value $100)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Aloha Rock Gym 1-week Unlimited Pass for Two People item
Aloha Rock Gym 1-week Unlimited Pass for Two People
$20

Starting bid

1-week unlimited pass for the winner and friend.


(est. value $120)

Aloha Rock Gym 1-week Unlimited Pass for Two People item
Aloha Rock Gym 1-week Unlimited Pass for Two People
$20

Starting bid

1-week unlimited pass for the winner and friend.


(est. value $120)

Ulupalakua Ranch Christmas in the Country VIP Family Package item
Ulupalakua Ranch Christmas in the Country VIP Family Package
$20

Starting bid

Ulupalakua Ranch’s Christmas in the Country event on Saturday, December 13th. Package includes:

  • 4 event tickets
  • 1 VIP parking pass
  • 2 kids’ activity passes
  • 2 meal tickets redeemable at the Ulupalakua Ranch Store on event day

(est. value $80)

Arts and Crafts of Hawaii By Te Rangi Hiroa/Peter Buck item
Arts and Crafts of Hawaii By Te Rangi Hiroa/Peter Buck
$20

Starting bid

Arts and Crafts of Hawaii By Te Rangi Hiroa/Peter Buck from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.


(est. value $60)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Lei Ni‘ihau: Shell Lei of Ni‘ihau by Linda Paik Moriarty item
Lei Ni‘ihau: Shell Lei of Ni‘ihau by Linda Paik Moriarty
$20

Starting bid

Lei Ni‘ihau: Shell Lei of Ni‘ihau by Linda Paik Moriarty from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.


(est. value $95)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Life of the Land by Dana Naone Hall item
Life of the Land by Dana Naone Hall
$20

Starting bid

Life of the Land by Dana Naone Hall from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.


(est. value $25)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Ē Luku Wale Ē by Piliāmo‘o item
Ē Luku Wale Ē by Piliāmo‘o
$20

Starting bid

Ē Luku Wale Ē by Piliāmo‘o from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.


(est. value $40)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Nā Wahi Kapu o Maui by Kapulani Landgraf item
Nā Wahi Kapu o Maui by Kapulani Landgraf
$20

Starting bid

Nā Wahi Kapu o Maui by Kapulani Landgraf from Oahu based Barbara Pope Book Design. Sealed and wrapped - Brand new.


(est. value $40)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Framed He'e Watercolor Painting item
Framed He'e Watercolor Painting
$20

Starting bid

Framed He'e Watercolor Painting by Maui native artist Christina Wine. Size is approximately 9"x11".


(est. value $50)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Handmade Crochet Purse by Mariko Makes item
Handmade Crochet Purse by Mariko Makes
$10

Starting bid

Crochet Purse by Mariko Makes, Artist Christine Kubota. 100% Cotton. Dimensions approx. 15"x16" with handles.


(est. value $50)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Handmade Earrings by Nanda Freeman item
Handmade Earrings by Nanda Freeman
$10

Starting bid

Hand poured resin earrings with sterling silver hooks by Oahu based artist Nanda Freeman


(est. value $25)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Handmade Earrings by Nanda Freeman item
Handmade Earrings by Nanda Freeman
$10

Starting bid

Hand poured resin earrings with sterling silver hooks by Oahu based artist Nanda Freeman


(est. value $25)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Fitted Black Hae Hawaii Floral Hat item
Fitted Black Hae Hawaii Floral Hat
$20

Starting bid

Fitted Black Hae Hawaii Floral Hat with Floral Background. One Size Fits Most


(est. value $55)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Sig Zane x Coconut Ave Nā Haumana Skipper One Piece item
Sig Zane x Coconut Ave Nā Haumana Skipper One Piece
$30

Starting bid

Sig Zane x Coconut Ave Nā Haumana Skipper One Piece in Cantaloupe Size Medium.


(est. value $130.00)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Tommy Bahama Arden Short Sleeve Dress item
Tommy Bahama Arden Short Sleeve Dress
$20

Starting bid

Tommy Bahama Size Med Arden Short Sleeve Dress in Melon Sorbet


(est. value $138.00)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Tommy Bahama Blue Patterned Shirt item
Tommy Bahama Blue Patterned Shirt
$30

Starting bid

Tommy Bahama Size Large Short Sleeve Blue patterned shirt


(est. value $98.00)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Tori Richard Aqua and Pink Kaylin Short Sleeve Dress item
Tori Richard Aqua and Pink Kaylin Short Sleeve Dress
$20

Starting bid

Tori Richard Size Med Aqua and bright pink Kaylin Short Sleeve Dress


(est. value $98.00)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Kūlua Tank Dress in Violet Lokelani Nui item
Kūlua Tank Dress in Violet Lokelani Nui
$20

Starting bid

Kūlua Tank Dress in Violet Lokelani Nui in M/L


(est. value $92.00)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Kūlua Charcoal Hulu Piha Dress item
Kūlua Charcoal Hulu Piha Dress
$20

Starting bid

Kūlua Charcoal Hulu Piha Dress in M/L


(est. value $92.00)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Halau Ohiʻa Sport Tek UPF 50 Long Sleeve Hooded Blue Shirt item
Halau Ohiʻa Sport Tek UPF 50 Long Sleeve Hooded Blue Shirt
$20

Starting bid

Halau Ohiʻa Sport Tek UPF 50 Long Sleeve Hooded Blue Shirt. Size Medium.


(est. value $45)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Fitted Hawaii Seal Hat item
Fitted Hawaii Seal Hat
$20

Starting bid

Fitted Aloha Served Daily Black Ua Mau Ke Ea o Ka Aina i ka Pono. One Size Fits Most


(est. value $55)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

Blue Ulu Ka ʻŌhiʻa Nike Golf Hat item
Blue Ulu Ka ʻŌhiʻa Nike Golf Hat
$20

Starting bid

Blue Adult Nike Unisex Golf Hat M/L Ulu Ka ʻŌhiʻa.


(est. value $25)


*Shipping costs NOT included in winning bidder item. Additional follow-up will occur and shipping costs payment will need to be collected.

