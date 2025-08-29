Kirksville Lodge #1751 Shop

Handlebars for Hooters Adult Small item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult Small item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult Small
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult Medium item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult Medium item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult Medium
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult Large item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult Large item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult Large
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult XLarge
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult 2XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 2XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 2XLarge
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult 3XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 3XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 3XLarge
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult 4XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 4XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 4XLarge
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult 5XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 5XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 5XLarge
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

Handlebars for Hooters Adult 6XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 6XLarge item
Handlebars for Hooters Adult 6XLarge
$30

The net proceeds from shirts will be given to our Cancer Fighter Recipient, Ashley Sparks.
Shirts will be available for pick up on October 4 at the Kirksville Moose Lodge from 10am - 1pm or at the fundraiser from 8pm-10pm.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing