Kiski Valley Lancers Youth Football and Cheer Organization

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Kiski Valley Lancers Youth Football and Cheer Organization

About this event

Kiski Valley Lancers Football and Cheer Registration

Cheerleader
$210

Cost Breakdown:

$100.00 - GENERAL REGISTRATION FEE

$50.00 - Volunteer fee. If you complete all your required volunteer hours, your $50.00 will be refunded.

$60.00 - A mandatory fundraising fee is required at registration and covers two Night at the Races admission tickets. Once you sell your tickets, you keep the proceeds since they were prepaid.

Additional (Sibling) Cheerleader
$50
Additional (Sibling) Cheerleader
$50
Flag Football
$235

Cost Breakdown:

$125.00 - GENERAL REGISTRATION FEE

$50.00 - Volunteer fee. If you complete all your required volunteer hours, your $50.00 will be refunded.

$60.00 - A mandatory fundraising fee is required at registration and covers two Night at the Races admission tickets. Once you sell your tickets, you keep the proceeds since they were prepaid.

Additional (Sibling) Flag Football
$50
Additional (Sibling) Flag Football
$50
Cadets, Knights and Lancers Football
$260

Cost Breakdown:

$150.00 - GENERAL REGISTRATION FEE

$50.00 - Volunteer fee. If you complete all your required volunteer hours, your $50.00 will be refunded.

$60.00 - A mandatory fundraising fee is required at registration and covers two Night at the Races admission tickets. Once you sell your tickets, you keep the proceeds since they were prepaid.

Additional (Sibling) Cadets, Knights and Lancers Football
$50
Additional (Sibling) Cadets, Knights and Lancers Football
$50
Sponsor A Cheerleader
$100

Each year, we have athletes from families who may not be able to afford registration and associated fees. At KVL, we are committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to participate due to financial hardship.

Sponsor A Flag Football Player
$125

Each year, we have athletes from families who may not be able to afford registration and associated fees. At KVL, we are committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to participate due to financial hardship.

Sponsor A Cadets, Knights and Lancers Football Player
$150

Each year, we have athletes from families who may not be able to afford registration and associated fees. At KVL, we are committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to participate due to financial hardship.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!