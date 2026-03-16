Kiski Valley Lancers Football and Cheer Registration

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About this event
Cost Breakdown:
$100.00 - GENERAL REGISTRATION FEE
$50.00 - Volunteer fee. If you complete all your required volunteer hours, your $50.00 will be refunded.
$60.00 - A mandatory fundraising fee is required at registration and covers two Night at the Races admission tickets. Once you sell your tickets, you keep the proceeds since they were prepaid.
Cost Breakdown:
$125.00 - GENERAL REGISTRATION FEE
$50.00 - Volunteer fee. If you complete all your required volunteer hours, your $50.00 will be refunded.
$60.00 - A mandatory fundraising fee is required at registration and covers two Night at the Races admission tickets. Once you sell your tickets, you keep the proceeds since they were prepaid.
Cost Breakdown:
$150.00 - GENERAL REGISTRATION FEE
$50.00 - Volunteer fee. If you complete all your required volunteer hours, your $50.00 will be refunded.
$60.00 - A mandatory fundraising fee is required at registration and covers two Night at the Races admission tickets. Once you sell your tickets, you keep the proceeds since they were prepaid.
Each year, we have athletes from families who may not be able to afford registration and associated fees. At KVL, we are committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to participate due to financial hardship.
Each year, we have athletes from families who may not be able to afford registration and associated fees. At KVL, we are committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to participate due to financial hardship.
Each year, we have athletes from families who may not be able to afford registration and associated fees. At KVL, we are committed to ensuring that no child is denied the opportunity to participate due to financial hardship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!