Kismet Foundation

Hosted by

Kismet Foundation

About this event

Kismet Krawl 2026

Round Mountain Park

Globe, AZ 85501, USA

7k Trail Run
$50

Entry fee per person for the 7k Trail Run event. All proceeds go directly to the Kismet Foundation.

Kismet 1/4 Kramp
$10

Entry fee per person for the Kismet 1/4 Kramp event. All proceeds go directly to the Kismet Foundation.

Donate - Education Funding
Pay what you can

Proceeds will help support our teachers and local schools.

Donate - Community Rejuvenation
Pay what you can

Proceeds will fund projects that make Globe a great place to live by maintaining the natural beauty of our desert and landscape.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!