KissFist Christmas 2025

1401 E Lake St, Tyler, TX 75701
Enjoy the full program with food and access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with food and access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with food and access to all main activities.
Each raffle ticket 🎟️🎟️🎟️ gives you a chance to win 50% of the money, while 50% of the proceeds go to TDHHC! You will be given your tickets upon arrival at the event, just give your name. Winner must be present with ticket to claim the prize.
Buy/donate a table for 8 people.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!